Russia and China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Russia and China show off ties amid manoeuvring over Ukraine

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 11:53 am
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, right, welcomes the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi for their talks in Moscow (Alexander Nemenov/Pool/AP)
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, right, welcomes the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi for their talks in Moscow (Alexander Nemenov/Pool/AP)

Russia and China have showcased their deepening ties in a series of meetings in Moscow closely watched for signs that Beijing might offer a stronger support to the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine.

The visit by Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s most senior foreign policy official, comes as the conflict in Ukraine continues to upend the global diplomatic order.

Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War and ties between China and the US are also under serious strain.

Moscow suspended its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty with Washington this week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi at the Kremlin in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi at the Kremlin in Moscow (Anton Novoderezhkin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

And the US expressed concern in recent days that China could provide arms and ammunition to Russia.

Mr Wang held talks with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and met President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at the start of their talks, Mr Lavrov said “our ties have continued to develop dynamically, and despite high turbulence in the global arena we have shown the readiness to speak in defence of each other’s interests”.

Mr Wang responded in kind, underlining Beijing’s focus on deepening ties with Russia — a relationship it says has “no limits”.

China has pointedly refused to criticise the invasion of Ukraine — echoing Moscow’s claim the US and Nato are to blame for provoking the Kremlin while blasting the punishing sanctions imposed on Russia.

Russia, in turn, has staunchly supported China amid tensions with the US over Taiwan.

The two nations have held a series of military drills showing off their increasingly close defence ties.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, right, and Wang Yi
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, right, and Wang Yi (Alexander Nemenov/Pool/AP)

The rapprochement has worried the West, leading US secretary of state Antony Blinken to warn that any Chinese involvement in the Kremlin’s war effort would be a “serious problem”.

Mr Wang’s talks with Mr Lavrov followed his meeting on Tuesday with Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, who called for closer co-operation with Beijing to counter what he described as western efforts to maintain dominance by thwarting an alliance between China and Russia.

The visit took place against a backdrop of grinding battles in Ukraine as neither side appeared to gain momentum, following weeks of virtual stalemate during the winter.

Ukraine’s presidential office said on Wednesday that at least seven civilians were killed over the previous 24 hours. Battles remained the most intense in eastern areas, Ukrainian officials said.

In the partially occupied Donetsk region, the Ukrainian governor of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, accused the Kremlin’s forces of adopting “scorched-earth tactics” as they pummelled cities, towns and villages.

In the neighbouring Luhansk region, also largely occupied, the Russian army tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the city of Kreminna, but after a “very heavy battle” the attack subsided, Luhansk governor Serhii Haidai said.

A Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette from his position on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine
A Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette from his position on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The growing relationship between China and Russia is another example of the ways the war has spread into perilous new terrain.

Mr Putin’s announcement on Tuesday that Russia will suspend its participation in the New Start Treaty, raising new concerns about the fate of the arms pact, which was already on life support.

The move follows Moscow’s decision last autumn to allow the resumption of US inspections of its nuclear sites but also its refusal to hold a scheduled round of consultations under the pact.

The lower house of Russia’s parliament on Wednesday quickly endorsed Mr Putin’s move to suspend the treaty, with officials and politicians casting it as an 11th-hour warning to Washington amid the tensions over Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital amid ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Alistair Greig appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Former oil worker wrapped dog lead around victim's neck during life-endangering attacks against women
The Tesco petrol station in Elgin is now closed until March 29. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tesco Elgin petrol station closed for four weeks with signs directing drivers 17 miles…
Murdered Brenda Page and retired police officer Brian Kennedy who gave evidence on day four of the trial of ex-husband Christopher Harrisson. Image: DC Thomson Design Team.
Brenda Page's ex-husband was 'very unemotional' when told she had been murdered, retired policeman…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: David Martindale has flown under the radar in Scotland
Monsterfest was held at Eden Court Theatre last year for the first time
Eden Court could fill Ironworks void says Monsterfest organiser
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Home-Start seeks new trustees Picture shows; Yvonne Wright. Aberdeen. Supplied by Home-Start Aberdeen Date; Unknown
Can you help a family in need? Home-Start Aberdeen seeks new trustees
Marischal College lit up in blue and yellow to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Image: Paul Glendell
News Agenda: How the north and north-east is responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The deposit return scheme has caused a mixed reaction. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Call to can deposit return scheme, poor crowd control at Spectra and…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay insists it is his responsibility to give Ross County's fans reason to…
Cheryl Barr, owner of Shorty's, with the winning white chocolate ice cream. Image: Cheryl Barr
'It's like winning the ice cream Oscars': Ballater shop scoops bronze award

Editor's Picks

Most Commented