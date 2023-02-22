Four dead as weakened Cyclone Freddy batters Madagascar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four dead as weakened Cyclone Freddy batters Madagascar

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 2:16 pm
People work on a damaged building in Mananjary district, Madagascar (Solofo Rasolofomanana/AP)
People work on a damaged building in Mananjary district, Madagascar (Solofo Rasolofomanana/AP)

A weakened Cyclone Freddy which pummelled Madagascar with heavy rains and strong destructive winds, killing four people, is continuing to wreak havoc in the south-west of the Indian Ocean nation.

Freddy battered the western city of Mananjary and left 16,660 people displaced and damaged nearly 5,000 homes in the country on Tuesday, according to the latest provisional assessment by Madagascar’s risk and disaster management office.

But somewhat weaker winds and better preparation staved off further damage.

The cyclone had waned slightly over land, with the state’s meteorological office measuring average winds of 31mph and reduced gusts of 43mph.

A man walks by damaged building in Mananjary district, Madagascar
A man walks by damaged building in Mananjary district, Madagascar (Solofo Rasolofomanana/AP)

The red alerts issued for Madagascar’s east coast were lifted on Wednesday morning and the south-west regions of the island have now been placed on “blue alert”, indicating a phase of post-cyclone damage assessment, rescue and recovery.

“Recently built utilities, schools, stadium and health centres have been affected including houses by the seafront whose roofs were blown off,” said Martin Raveloarimanana, a church minister in Mananjary.

“We try to repair what can be repaired and to clean up.”

Mr Raveloarimanana said better preparation and early evacuations limited damage and risk to life. But he said the region was still recovering from Cyclone Batsirai, which pummelled the region last February, and the new damage has only added to residents’ despair.

Authorities say 58 tonnes of relief food rations have been made available to the region.

“Bananas and breadfruit trees fell because of the winds,” said Gabriel Ravelomanantsoa, a resident of Antsenavolo, about 30 miles south-west of Mananjary. “This is what people eat daily and everything is now destroyed.”

Cyclone Freddy, right, and Madagascar on Tuesday
Cyclone Freddy, right, and Madagascar on Tuesday (NOAA/AP)

But he added: “Homes were not affected that much as everyone had reinforced their house because we had information in advance.”

Vatovavy region authorities, where Mananjary is located, reported that 12,000 people were displaced. The region’s governor said officials are “still in the process of taking stock of the damage”.

Freddy, now classified as a “moderate tropical storm”, is projected to leave the island by Wednesday evening. It is set to travel across the Mozambican Channel, where it will likely regain strength as it barrels towards mainland Africa, with Mozambique in its path, the United Nation’s meteorological centre in Reunion estimated. It is due to make landfall in the country on Friday morning.

The UN weather agency said the cyclone will lash Mozambique as a “strong tropical storm with potentially damaging winds”.

A regional climate centre based in Botswana also warned of “heavy to extreme rainfall” over some parts of Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and South Africa.

Meanwhile, fears of a new cyclone forming near the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean were raised after Reunion’s cyclone centre said it is monitoring a new tropical depression that “has significant potential to strengthen into a tropical storm by Thursday”.

