Manchester City pegged back at Leipzig after failing to make possession count

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Manchester City pegged back at Leipzig after failing to make possession count

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 10:10 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 10:16 pm
Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring in his side’s 1-1 Champions League draw at RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring in his side’s 1-1 Champions League draw at RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA)

Manchester City had to settle for a 1-1 Champions League draw at RB Leipzig as their first-half domination went to waste.

Just as in Saturday’s Premier League draw at Nottingham Forest, City could have been out of sight after Riyad Mahrez had given them a 27th-minute lead in this last-16 first-leg tie.

But Pep Guardiola’s side failed to make possession and pressure count once more, and Josko Gvardiol’s equaliser 20 minutes from time provided another reminder that chances must be taken.

Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Ilkay Gundogan all had openings to punish hosts who were there for the taking in an embarrassingly one-sided first half.

But Haaland, the former Borussia Dortmund striker, struggled to make an impact on his return to Germany and touched the ball just seven times in the first period.

Illness had prevented Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte from travelling to Germany, while Phil Foden dropped to the bench after the Forest draw.

Mahrez, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake were promoted as Leipzig named Chelsea-bound Christopher Nkunku on the bench after a recent ankle injury. Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner led the Leipzig line.

RB Leipzig v Manchester City – Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Red Bull Arena
Pep Guardiola watched his City side draw in Germany (Tim Goode/PA)

City had lost only one of their 17 matches against German opposition in the Champions League – a dead rubber group defeat at Leipzig last season – and began confidently by enjoying long periods of possession.

Kyle Walker operated more as a right winger than a right-back as the hosts, fifth in the Bundesliga and beaten only once in 20 games, struggled to get out of their own half.

Leipzig must have felt dizzy as Ruben Dias met a Mahrez corner to head straight at goalkeeper Janis Blaswich and Rodri rifled over from 20 yards.

A City goal simply had to come, but when it did it was of Leipzig’s own making.

Xaver Schlager played a careless pass and Grealish, who had previously come off the left flank to good effect on a couple of occasions, was infield and on the loose ball in a flash.

RB Leipzig v Manchester City – Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Red Bull Arena
Erling Haaland (centre) could not get on the scoresheet (Tim Goode/PA)

Grealish directed his pass towards the edge of the box where it went through the legs of Gundogan and Mahrez superbly swept home – the Algerian’s 16th Champions League goal for City.

It could have got worse for Leipzig as the impressive Bernardo Silva set up Grealish and then Rodri headed wide from a corner.

City goalkeeper Ederson finally saw action in first-half added time to make a routine stop from Werner, but the attempt would not have counted anyway as the assistant’s flag was raised.

Leipzig were brighter after the restart but were almost punished when Ake pinched the ball from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Gundogan reached the byline and found Mahrez but this time his effort was blocked.

Leipzig had sent on Benjamin Henrichs at the interval and the full-back spurned two chances to equalise, first heading over before sidefooting wide from 14 yards when completely unmarked.

Werner was also left unchecked to deliver a cross that the diving Ederson pushed away and City’s growing concern was reflected by Guardiola rising from his dugout seat to issue instructions.

Ederson was also quick off his line to deny Andre Silva as Leipzig sensed there might be a route back into the contest.

Nkunku joined the fray with 25 minutes left but Haaland instantly menaced at the other end, the Norwegian’s scuffed finish failing to match the pace that had taken him past Gvardiol.

Szoboszlai tested Ederson from distance but Leipzig levelled when Gvardiol headed home Marcel Halstenberg’s cross.

City insisted that the Croatian central defender had fouled Dias, but those claims fell on deaf ears.

Another late appeal for a penalty – when Henrichs appeared to handle – were also ignored to leave the return leg at the Etihad Stadium delicately poised.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
2
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their…
4
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
5
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of ‘monstrosity’ Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
5
6
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
8
Graffiti on the abutments of the A9 bridge as it crosses the River Nairn at Daviot south of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints…
9
After lengthy delays, the Aberdeen incinerator is now very close to firing up for the very first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator ‘imminent’
10
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2

More from Press and Journal

Kyle Sambrook, 33, was due tor return home to West Yorkshire from Glencoe on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
West Yorkshire man and his dog reported missing after not returning home from Glencoe…
CR0041278,Callum Law, Pitmedden. Highland League game between Formartine United and Brechin City. Picture of Paul Campbell celebrating with team mates after scoring to make it 1-0. Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin
CR0040227 19/12/2022 CBRE are moving office into level 2 of MSq1 Pictured - Derren McRae, MD, CBRE in the new office. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CBRE property expert Derren McRae reflects on 15 years of change in Aberdeen
Peat and Diesel will headline Friday night at HebCelt
Peat and Diesel, Skerryvore and Sharon Corr to join The Proclaimers at this year's…
Scotland is currently struggling to meet the demand for Gaelic medium education (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Don't let Gaelic medium education be a victim of its own…
CR0041323 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture Shows - Ryan Gray NEEDS ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Wednesday the 21st February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Violent racist called stranger a 'f****** foreigner' during unprovoked Aberdeen city centre attack
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Commercial property commentary Picture shows; Claire Herriot, associate director at Savills in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Savills Date; 04/05/2021
Commercial property: Granite City becoming two-tier market, says Savills
Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle must turn their frustration into Championship points
Jon Rahm went to World No 1 at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational in LA.
Stephen Gallacher: It's been a week of the good, the bad and the ugly…
Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring in his side’s 1-1 Champions League draw at RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA)
Shinty: Duncan MacRae makes it a family affair at Kinlochshiel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented