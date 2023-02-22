Man charged with murder over shooting of Irish bishop David O’Connell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man charged with murder over shooting of Irish bishop David O’Connell

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 10:22 pm
Bishop David O’Connell was shot dead in his bedroom (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Prosecutors have charged a man with killing a Catholic bishop in a crime that has stunned Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities.

Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, 69, was fatally shot on Saturday in the bedroom of his home in Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated community about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The suspect, Carlos Medina, is the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper. Medina had done work at the bishop’s home and was arrested Monday by a Swat (Special Weapons and Tactics) team.

LA County District Attorney George Gascon said on Wednesday that Medina is charged with one count of murder with a special allegation that he personally used a firearm.

Bishop Shot
A makeshift memorial outside the home of Bishop David O’Connell (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

“Charging Mr Medina will never repair the tremendous harm that was caused by this callous act, but it does take us one step closer to accountability,” Mr Gascon said.

Medina faces 35 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon. It was unknown whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Mr O’Connell had been a priest for 45 years and was originally from Co Cork, Ireland, according to Angelus News, the news outlet of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

In 2015, Pope Francis named him one of several auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese.

Lieutenant Michael Modica of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who is leading the homicide investigation, said Medina told detectives of several reasons for the violence, “and none of them made any sense to investigators”, so the motive remains unclear.

Previous reports that Medina said Mr O’Connell had owed him money appear to be incorrect, Mr Modica said.

