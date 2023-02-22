Sarina Wiegman happy with week’s work after England retain Arnold Clark Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sarina Wiegman happy with week’s work after England retain Arnold Clark Cup

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 11:50 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 1:57 am
England won the Arnold Clark Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
England won the Arnold Clark Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

England boss Sarina Wiegman expressed her happiness with the week’s work after a successful defence of the Arnold Clark Cup was completed with a 6-1 thrashing of Belgium at Ashton Gate.

Needing only a draw to retain the trophy after beating South Korea 4-0 last Thursday and then Italy 2-1 on Sunday, Wiegman’s side took the lead through Chloe Kelly’s finish in the 12th minute and doubled the advantage just before the break courtesy of a header from skipper Leah Williamson.

The second half saw Kelly, scorer of the winner in last summer’s Euros final, net again in the 50th minute after goalkeeper Nicky Evrard spilled an Ella Toone shot, a Julie Biesmans own goal make it 4-0, and Lucy Bronze and Williamson add late efforts either side of a fine strike from Belgium substitute Elena Dhont.

Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring
Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring (Nick Potts/PA)

It made it 25 wins in a 29-game unbeaten record under Wiegman for the Lionesses as preparations continued ahead of the summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Dutchwoman – who after making nine changes for the Italy match named almost the same XI that had started against South Korea, the only difference being Keira Walsh featuring instead of Jess Carter – said: “Of course when you go into a tournament, whatever tournament it is, you want to win it.

“But what I said also before this week was we wanted to try out some things, we wanted to see lots of players, some combinations of players, and we also wanted to manage load, and that’s exactly what we did.

“I’m happy with this week, with the win but also with what we have done this week and how we have worked together in taking the next steps in preparation for the World Cup.”

Asked if she thought England had been tested enough in the round-robin tournament, in which they played sides ranked between 15th and 20th in the world, Wiegman said: “In some moments we have been tested.

“I think now in possession playing against a lower block we are doing a little better. I think out of possession we won the ball back so much.

“We expect of course in the World Cup that we’ll be challenged more against top, top level countries. These countries we played now are just beneath the world’s top and they are improving very much. We are too. I’m happy with the level where we are at this moment, and of course, we have to improve and really want to.”

Wiegman had said on Tuesday that she did “not really know” her strongest starting line-up yet, and when asked if she was any closer to that, she said: “To be honest, in some positions, pretty much if those players stay performing as they do, the chance of not being picked for the first XI is not that high.

“But with some positions I really don’t know yet, and I don’t have to know. We just want to really see them over the next month, at their club, and then we come back in camp again. There’s a lot of competition going on and it’s pretty hard for us to make decisions.”

Leah Williamson (third left) celebrates scoring England's second goal
Leah Williamson (third left) celebrates scoring England’s second goal (Nick Potts/PA)

World number 20-ranked Belgium, Euro 2022 quarter-finalists who did not qualify for the forthcoming World Cup, finished second in the final Arnold Clark Cup table with six points, having previously beaten both Italy and South Korea 2-1.

Boss Ives Serneels said of Wednesday’s contest: “It was a tough match. We knew before the game, without looking for excuses, that it would be a difficult game.

“You play against the team who won the European Championship. I think each member of the England team you can put in the first three in the ranking for each position. And we had some injuries after the first game.

“We hoped that we could do it with the best team we could put on the field, and that was difficult. It was deserved by England.”

