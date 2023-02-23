Ilkay Gundogan admits Man City paid price for being ‘sloppy’ against RB Leipzig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ilkay Gundogan admits Man City paid price for being ‘sloppy’ against RB Leipzig

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 11:21 am
Manchester City were held to a frustrating draw by RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester City were held to a frustrating draw by RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA)

Ilkay Gundogan feels Manchester City have a responsibility to put things right after a “sloppy” performance at RB Leipzig.

City were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against the German side at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

The Premier League champions led 1-0 through Riyad Mahrez after a dominant first-half display but were pegged back by a Josko Gvardiol header in the second period.

Ilkay Gundogan
Ilkay Gundogan felt City were “sloppy” in the second half (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I think after the first-half performance, it felt a little bit disappointing not to get the win,” said City captain Gundogan on City TV.

“I felt that our game was a bit sloppy in the second half, at least in some periods. We probably lost some easy balls, allowed them to get opportunities. It’s a bit a bit like we gave parts of the second half away easily.

“Unfortunately we were not able to maximise our gain when the momentum was on our side – by scoring maybe one or two more goals – and then when the momentum was on their side, we were not able to minimise the damage.

“But this is the Champions League, so simple things get punished quite quickly.

“We know how difficult it is to proceed but it is our responsibility, with the squad that we have, to always get far and to do better and better. And that’s the aim for the for the second leg now.”

Riyad Mahrez gave City the lead (Tim Goode/PA)
Riyad Mahrez gave City the lead (Tim Goode/PA)

City took a deserved lead in the 27th minute when Jack Grealish pounced on a loose ball and played a pass through Gundogan’s legs for Mahrez to sweep home.

Yet further chances came and went and City were punished for their profligacy as Leipzig stepped up their game after the interval.

The leveller came 20 minutes from time when Croatia defender Gvardiol rose highest at a corner to head in.

Gundogan forced a good save from Janis Blaswich and City also had a penalty appeal for handball turned down as the visitors responded but the night ended in frustration.

“Unfortunately it was not meant to be but it was an expected difficult second half,” said Gundogan.

“To concede like that was a bit disappointing but at the end of the day, I think it’s a good result to take home and obviously now we have to finish the job at the Etihad.”

The result came after City were also held by Nottingham Forest last weekend, a result which saw them lose ground in the Premier League title race.

They will attempt to get back to winning as they travel to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Gundogan said: “It won’t be easy but it’s nothing that we that we didn’t do in the past. We have a good group and everyone is needed and I think we’re going to be ready for Bournemouth.”

