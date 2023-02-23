BBC boss tells Indian staff broadcaster is ‘cooperating fully’ after tax claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC boss tells Indian staff broadcaster is ‘cooperating fully’ after tax claims

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 4:07 pm
Private security guards close the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India (AP)
Private security guards close the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India (AP)

BBC director-general Tim Davie has written to staff in India saying the broadcaster “continues to cooperate fully” with authorities after they accused it of tax evasion.

In an internal email, he stressed the BBC “does not have an agenda” and is “driven by purpose”.

Indian tax authorities ended three days of searches of the BBC’s New Delhi and Mumbai offices last week before making the accusation.

Opposition political parties and other media organisations have criticised the searches as an attempt to intimidate the media and noted they came after the BBC aired a documentary which was critical of the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi.

Royal Television Society London Convention 2022
BBC director-general Tim Davie (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)

In an email to its Indian staff, BBC boss Davie said he knew recent weeks had been “incredibly challenging” and that it was “stressful, and sometimes difficult, when the organisation you work for is at the centre of attention”.

He said the corporation “continues to cooperate fully” with Indian Income Tax Authorities.

“We have a big and diverse operation in India and whether you work in the public service or commercial parts of the BBC, we must continue our important work,” he added.

“Nothing is more important than our ability to report without fear of favour. Our duty to our audiences around the world is to pursue the facts through independent and impartial journalism, and to produce and distribute the very best creative content. We won’t be put off from that task.

“I’d like to be clear: the BBC does not have an agenda – we are driven by purpose. And our first public purpose is to provide impartial news and information to help people understand and engage with the world around them.

“It is my job to make sure that you are supported to fulfil this important task and do your work safely.”

On Friday, Davie will speak to the BBC’s Indian employees on a call alongside Jonathan Munro, director of journalism, who will be in Delhi.

They will also be joined by director of the World Service, Liliane Landor, as well as chief executive of BBC Studios, Tom Fussell.

Indian tax authorities spent three days searching the British broadcaster’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai last week.

India’s Central Board of Direct Taxes later said: “The department gathered several evidences pertaining to the operation of the organisation which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.”

It said it found “several discrepancies and inconsistencies” and had gathered “crucial evidence” from statements of employees, digital evidence and documents which would be examined more fully.

