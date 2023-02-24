Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic attacked by pitch invader in PSV clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a fan during his side’s Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

A supporter ran on the pitch in the closing stages of the play-off tie and appeared to punch the Serbian keeper.

Dmitrovic, who had a brief spell at Charlton earlier in his career, wrestled the pitch invader to the ground before stewards arrived to take the individual away.

Sevilla’s goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic restrains a PSV supporter (Peter Dejong/AP)

The keeper finished the match as his side progressed 3-2 on aggregate despite a 2-0 second-leg defeat.

“He came and pushed me from behind,” Dmitrovic told reporters after the game, according to Sevilla’s website.

“He was probably angry about the result and a bit crazy already. He tried to hit me and I managed to grab him and wait for security to arrive.

“It’s never nice to see this in football. It shouldn’t happen and from now on I hope these things are well punished.”