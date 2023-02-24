Zelensky pledges push for victory on war anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Zelensky pledges push for victory on war anniversary

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 6:05 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 9:19 am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Leo Correa, File/AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Leo Correa, File/AP)

Ukraine’s president has pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the sombre first anniversary of the Russian invasion that changed their lives.

As dawn broke on a day of commemorations and defiance, President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that Ukrainians had proven themselves to be “invincible” in what he called “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity”.

“We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!” the tweet said.

In a defiant video address, Mr Zelensky recalled the terror unleashed a year ago by the Russian assault, triggering Europe’s biggest and deadliest war since the Second World War.

He said February 24, 2022, the date of the Russian invasion, was “the longest day of our lives”.

“We survived the first day of the full-scale war. We didn’t know what tomorrow would bring, but we clearly understood that for each tomorrow, you need to fight. And we fought,” he said.

Ukrainians planned memorials, candle vigils and other remembrances for their tens of thousands of dead — a toll growing all the time as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine in particular.

There were concerns that Russia might unleash another barrage of missiles against Ukraine to pile yet more sadness on the day.

Mercifully, air raid alarms did not sound overnight in the capital, Kyiv, and dawn broke quietly.

Still, the government recommended that schools move classes online and office employees were asked to work from home.

Tributes to Ukraine’s resilience flowed from overseas. The Eiffel Tower in Paris was among monuments illuminated in Ukraine’s colours — yellow and blue.

Russia Ukraine War Global Reaction
Tourists pose with balloons as the Eiffel Tower in Paris is illuminated with the colours of Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)

Mr Zelensky said the February 24, 2022, Russian assault had been a moment when “millions of us made a choice”.

Ukrainians chose not the white flag of surrender “but the blue and yellow one. Not fleeing, but facing. Resisting and fighting,” his tweet said.

A year on, casualty figures are horrific on both sides, with Western estimates suggesting hundreds of thousands have been killed or wounded.

Economic and diplomatic repercussions have rippled across the globe.

Western nations are supporting Ukraine militarily, financially and politically. But China, India and countries in the global south have proven ambivalent about Western arguments that Ukraine is the front line of a fight for freedom and democracy.

Ukraine’s defence chief has congratulated the country’s armed forces for rebuffing an enemy “that terrified the whole world”.

“Our soldiers and the entire Ukrainian people took up a fight many in the world considered hopeless,” Oleksiy Reznikov said in an address posted on Facebook on Friday.

“You rebuffed the enemy’s army, which terrified the whole world. But it turned out to be powerless against Ukrainians, who are defending their home and their loved ones, fighting for their land,” he added.

Mr Reznikov said Kyiv will fight until it takes back all territory captured or annexed by Russia, and until the danger from Moscow is “eliminated.

And Ukraine’s army chief, Valery Zaluzhny, said his country’s resilience against Russia’s invasion “rests on our people”.

“Ordinary heroes among us. They are people who took up arms to protect their families, their homes and their state from the enemy’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression,” he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

“They are people who are now, at this moment, beating back the occupier, holding the line, freezing in our cold but dear, native land, saving the lives of their compatriots, helping the army however they can.”

Pictures of the Week Europe and Africa Photo Gallery
President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at St Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv on a surprise visit on Monday (Evan Vucci/AP/PA)

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday confirmed that Joe Biden and Mr Zelensky discussed Ukraine’s request for fighter jets during the US president’s recent visit to Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky has asked the US for F-16s, something that Mr Biden has declined to supply.

Mr Sullivan underscored that the administration has been focused on providing Ukraine with the weaponry they believe is most needed in the current and coming stages of the war.

He suggested, however, that the F-16 request could be revisited.

“They’re about to mount a significant counter-offence,” Mr Sullivan noted, referring to expectations that Ukraine will mount a spring offensive. “From our perspective, F-16s are not the key capability for that offensive. It is the stuff that we are moving rapidly to the front lines now.”

Meanwhile, the five Nordic prime ministers said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “has caused unimaginable suffering, death, and destruction on a scale not seen on our continent since the Second World War.”

In a joint statement on the one-year anniversary of the invasion, the government leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden said that “Russia’s brutal aggression” was “the gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades.”

The consequences of the war “are felt far and wide. Economic stability, energy and food security are seriously threatened with severe consequences for the least developed countries,” they said in a statement.

“Ukraine’s struggle is our struggle.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Sandy Hunter is the third generation to farm at Wedderburn near Huntly.
Breeding and feeding is the key to success at Wedderburn
Farmers are encouraged to attend a farming breakfast to discuss the future of the industry.
Farming breakfast to discuss outlook for agri sector
BikeMore is Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival. Image: BikeMore.
BikeMore, Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival to be held in May
Highland League Weekly 24 February preview image
WATCH: Highland League Weekly preview show and Saturday camera games revealed
New Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald, left, with assistant manager Josh Meekings. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Management chance too good to turn down for Brora's Ally MacDonald
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon hoping Aberdeen Wanderers can do them a favour on final day of…
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: M&A activity in renewables sector to flourish
Gordonians' Jamie Wills and his team-mates face a tough test at Hughenden. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Top of the table clash can bring out best in Gordonians
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Camouflaged home intruder led police on high-speed chase that ended in early morning car…
l-r Clan Partner director John MacGregor, Sinclair Bay Subsea (SBS) general manager Louise Sinclair , SBS technical director Peter Sinclair and : Clan Partner director Steven Dunbar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Wick firm Sinclair Bay Subsea under new ownership after MacGregor family takeover

Editor's Picks

Most Commented