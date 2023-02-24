Lee Radford warns St Helens not to expect wounded Tigers to roll out welcome mat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Radford warns St Helens not to expect wounded Tigers to roll out welcome mat

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 12:01 pm
Castleford head coach Lee Radford plans to give St Helens short shrift (Danny Lawson/PA)
Castleford head coach Lee Radford plans to give St Helens short shrift (Danny Lawson/PA)

Not since Buffalo Bill led his Wild West circus, comprising two trains of trick cyclists, camel riders and 500 Cossack horsemen, up Lock Lane in 1904 has Castleford braced to receive visitors of such global renown.

But when freshly-crowned club world champions St Helens troop into the west Yorkshire town for their opening Betfred Super League fixture at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Sunday, they are unlikely to discover their hosts have strung up the bunting.

Just over 24 hours after Saints’ historic triumph over Penrith Panthers in Sydney last weekend, Lee Radford’s Tigers were opening their campaign with a dismal defeat at Hull FC, despite launching the kind of stirring second-half fightback of which even Bill’s best escape-artists would have been proud.

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves – Betfred Super League – The Mend-A-Hose Jungle
World champions St Helens are heading to the Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It is his desire to shake off the immense disappointment of that opening display that has consumed Radford, a winner himself of the World Club Challenge with Bradford Bulls in 2004, rather than any thoughts of affording the victorious Saints special treatment.

“I never got one when I became world champion,” was Radford’s blunt response when asked if his club had any plans to follow the recent football trend of forming a guard of honour for their title-winning opponents when they take to the field.

“I’d have liked one, and I never got one. Times might have changed since then, we’re more friendly now. I had my St Helens shirt on last Saturday morning. But I just want to right some wrongs from last week and I know a lot of the players do as well.”

Hull FC v Castleford Tigers – Betfred Super League – MKM Stadium
Castleford back Jordan Turner (centre) is gunning for his former club St Helens (Richard Sellers/PA)

The domestic game has basked in Saints’ success this week, after a golden point drop-goal from Lewis Dodd made them the first Super League side to win the title Down Under since Wigan in 1994.

And Saints’ rivals might be forgiven for thinking they are ripe for the taking as they battle to shrug off the jetlag after a nightmare 53-hour return trip, which involved stop-overs in Bangkok and Stockholm, then a coach home from London after a cancelled flight.

In addition, captain James Roby could join Tommy Makinson – who failed a head injury assessment in the first half against Penrith – on the sidelines at Wheldon Road after undergoing a scan on a minor injury, while Joe Batchelor has undergone ankle surgery that could keep him out for 10 weeks.

James Roby File Photo
James Roby could miss St Helens' trip to Castleford (Martin Rickett/PA)

But Tigers back Jordan Turner, who made over 100 appearances for Saints between 2013 and 2016, insists his team-mates have shut out any potential implications arising as they focus on fashioning the kind of instant response that Radford is demanding.

“Everyone was writing Saints off but I know there are players in that side who are world-beaters so I wasn’t surprised by anything they did,” said Turner, who played for Saints in their 2014 Grand Final win over Wigan.

“But we can’t go into the game worrying about what they’ve been doing or whether they might be jet-lagged. We’ve got to focus on turning up because we certainly didn’t turn up last week.”

