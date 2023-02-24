Erik ten Hag not sure if Marcus Rashford will be fit for Carabao Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag not sure if Marcus Rashford will be fit for Carabao Cup final

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 12:45 pm
Marcus Rashford may be a doubt for the Carabao Cup final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford may be a doubt for the Carabao Cup final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag does not know if in-form Marcus Rashford will be available for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has been in sparkling form this season and helped the Red Devils to beat Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off round on Thursday night.

Rashford was substituted in the 88th minute and seemed to hint on Instagram he had picked up a knock, posting an image of him walking down the touchline looking in discomfort accompanied with a bandaged emoji.

Asked if the forward, who has scored 16 goals in 18 matches since the World Cup, will be available to face Newcastle at Wembley, United manager Ten Hag said: “I don’t know.

Erik ten Hag admits he does not yet know about Marcus Rashford's fitness
Erik ten Hag admits he does not yet know about Marcus Rashford's fitness (Martin Rickett/PA)

“So, players now are coming in. We have to do investigations, medical of course.

“Yesterday we did but straight after the game most of the time you can’t say.

“We have to wait for a 100 per cent diagnosis, so we have to wait.”

Ten Hag confirmed fellow forward Anthony Martial definitely would not be featuring at Wembley.

The France forward has endured an injury-hit season and has been doing individual training this week.

