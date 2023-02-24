Super-sub Manor Solomon not ready for 90 minutes – Marco Silva

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Super-sub Manor Solomon not ready for 90 minutes – Marco Silva

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 11:16 pm
Manor Solomon, centre, is getting up to speed with the Premier League (John Walton/PA)
Manor Solomon, centre, is getting up to speed with the Premier League (John Walton/PA)

Marco Silva praised goalscorer Manor Solomon but admitted he is not yet ready to play 90 minutes after his equaliser earned Fulham a 1-1 draw with Wolves at Craven Cottage.

The winger suffered a serious ankle injury at the start of the season, ruling him out for four months of the campaign, but since his return he has found the net three times in as many matches.

Solomon struck the winner at Brighton last week and also scored against Nottingham Forest, before his effort on Friday cancelled out Pablo Sarabia’s goal to secure a point for the hosts.

Silva praised the Israel international’s quality but issued a note of caution as to when he will be ready for a full match.

“When a player performs well coming off the bench of course he is showing the quality that he has, how he is helping the team as well,” the Fulham boss said.

“Of course Manor is not ready for 90 minutes but he needs minutes to play with this intensity because it is the Premier League and when you are out from playing for three or four months it is always difficult.

“The most important thing for me, for all the players, is they have to be important for the team, from the start or from the bench, that is what I demand from them.

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa is beaten by Manor Solomon's shot
Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa is beaten by Manor Solomon's shot (John Walton/PA)

“But I am pleased with a player who has come from the bench in the last three games, he has scored some important goals for us, and more importantly for him because it has boosted his confidence and he is different from the other players in what he has.

“His one-v-one situation is really strong and coming from the left he is important.”

Wolves were just three points above the Premier League drop zone going into the weekend but secured what could prove an important point against a high-flying Fulham side who have lost only two matches – at Newcastle and at home to Tottenham – since the World Cup break.

Manager Julen Lopetegui praised Sarabia for scoring his first goal for the club in a difficult game.

Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui's side came away with a point (John Walton/PA)

“(Goals are) always important for all the players,” he said. “The most important thing is they score for our team.

“Happy for him but also for the team. It was a pity because we wanted to win here and we didn’t do it.

“Fair or not, you can’t change it. We came here looking for the three points and I think in the end we have one point more.

“We had to be positive, it’s not an easy place to come, it’s a tough match here against a good team.”

