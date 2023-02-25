Biden ready to run for a second term, US first lady says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biden ready to run for a second term, US first lady says

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 7:00 am
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the US ambassador’s residence in Nairobi, Kenya (Brian Inganga/AP)
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenyan women leaders at the US ambassador's residence in Nairobi, Kenya (Brian Inganga/AP)

US first lady Jill Biden has given one of the clearest indications yet that President Joe Biden will run for a second term, telling The Associated Press that there is “pretty much” nothing left to do but work out the time and place for the announcement.

Although Mr Biden has long said that it is his intention to seek re-election, he has yet to make it official, and he has struggled to dispel questions about whether he is too old to continue serving as president.

Mr Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term.

“How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” the first lady said in Nairobi, the second and final stop of her five-day trip to Africa.

US President Joe Biden in Kyiv, Ukraine
US President Joe Biden in Kyiv, Ukraine (Office of the President of Ukraine/AP)

She added: “He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”

Granddaughter Naomi Biden, who is on the trip, cheered the first lady’s comments after the exclusive interview.

“Preach nana,” she said on Twitter.

The president himself was asked about his wife’s comments just hours later in an interview with ABC News, and laughed when told of her remarks, adding: “God love her. Look, I meant what I said, I’ve got other things to finish before I get into a full-blown campaign.”

Biden aides have said an announcement is likely to come in April, after the first fundraising quarter ends, which is around the time that President Barack Obama officially launched his re-election campaign.

The first lady has long been described as a key figure in Mr Biden’s orbit as he plans his future.

“Because I’m his wife,” she laughed.

Mrs Biden brushed off the question about whether she has the deciding vote on whether the president runs for re-election.

First lady of the United States Jill Biden during an interview with Associated Press White House reporter Darlene Superville in Nairobi, Kenya
First lady of the United States Jill Biden during an interview with Associated Press White House reporter Darlene Superville in Nairobi, Kenya (Brian Inganga/AP)

“Of course he’ll listen to me, because we’re a married couple,” she said.

But, she added later, “he makes up his own mind, believe me”.

The wide-ranging interview took place on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Mrs Biden recalled her trip into the country last May to meet the besieged country’s first lady Olena Zelenska.

They visited a school that was being used to help migrants who fled the fighting.

Some of the families, Mrs Biden said, had hid underground for weeks before making their escape.

“We thought then, how long can this go on? And here we are, a year later,” she said.

“And look at what the Ukrainian people have done. I mean, they are so strong and resilient, and they are fighting for their country.”

“We’re all hoping that this war is over soon, because we see, every day, the damage, the violence, the horror on our televisions,” the first lady added.

First lady of the United States Jill Biden waves as she arrives in Nairobi, Kenya
Jill Biden waves as she arrives in Nairobi, Kenya (Brian Inganga/AP)

“And we just can’t believe it.”

Mrs Biden also spoke extensively for the first time about her skin cancer diagnosis, which led doctors to remove multiple basal cell lesions in January.

“I thought, oh, it’s just something on my eye, you know,” she said.

“But then they said, no, we think it’s basal cell.”

Then doctors checked her chest, she said, and they said “that’s definitely basal cell”.

“So I’m lucky,” the first lady said.

“Believe me, I am so lucky that they caught it, they removed it, and I’m healthy.”

Raising awareness about cancer screening has been a cornerstone of her advocacy efforts for years, even before her son, Beau, died from a brain tumour almost a decade ago.

US first lady Jill Biden attends a wreath laying ceremony at Heroes’ Acre in Windhoek Namibia
US first lady Jill Biden attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Heroes' Acre in Windhoek, Namibia (Dirk Heinrich/AP)

She often says the worst three words anyone can hear are “you have cancer”.

When it was her turn to hear a doctor say that, Mrs Biden said, “it was a little harder than I thought”.

Now, she said, she is “extra careful” about sunscreen, especially when she is at the beach, which she described as “one of my favourite places in the world”.

Mrs Biden is the only first lady to continue her career in addition to her ceremonial duties, teaching writing and English to community college students.

At 71 years old, she said she is not ready to think about retirement.

“I know that I will know when it’s enough,” she said.

“But it’s not yet.”

Mrs Biden said she left detailed lesson plans for a substitute teacher while she was on her trip, and she has been texting with students as she was travelling.

First lady of the United States Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, for a three-day visit to the country
Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, for a three-day visit to the country (Brian Inganga/AP)

She plans to be back in the classroom at 8am on Tuesday morning, after arriving home from Africa at around 3am on Monday.

Education has been a flashpoint in American politics, especially with conservative activists and politicians trying to limit discussion of race and sexuality in classrooms.

“I don’t believe in banning books,” Mrs Biden said.

She added: “I think the teachers and the parents can work together and decide what the kids should be taught.”

During the interview, Mrs Biden reflected on the legacy of former president Jimmy Carter, who recently began home hospice care.

The Carter Centre, which the former president founded after leaving the White House, was key in helping to eliminate the Guinea worm parasite in African countries.

“That’s the perfect example,” she said.

“He’s such a humble man. He didn’t go out and shout, ‘Look what I’ve done.’ He just did the work.”

First lady of the United States Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya
Jill Biden arriving in Nairobi, Kenya (Brian Inganga/AP)

Mrs Biden recalled Mr Carter and his wife Rosalynn reaching out on the eve of Mr Biden’s inauguration two years ago.

“They called and said congratulations,” she said.

“And it meant so much to me and to Joe.”

The first lady also talked about visiting the Carters at their home in Plains, Georgia, early in Mr Biden’s presidency.

“It’s not just that here are two presidents. It’s here are two friends,” she said.

“Actually four friends, who have really supported one another over the years.”

