Erin Brockovich warns Ohio town of dangers after fiery train derailment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Erin Brockovich warns Ohio town of dangers after fiery train derailment

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 7:54 am
Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the February 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio (Matt Freed/AP)
Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the February 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio (Matt Freed/AP)

Worried residents packed a high school auditorium as activist Erin Brockovich and lawyers warned of long-term health and environmental dangers from chemicals released after a fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Brooke Hofmeister, a mother of two young children, said she feared for their health and felt worse than before about the situation after hearing the presentation.

“The truth is pretty scary,” the 29-year-old said.

She and her husband, Cory Hofmeister, said they did not feel safe in their home town and were uncertain about whether to remain, echoing concerns raised by many who attended the two-hour session.

East Palestine residents listen to a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the February 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Residents listen to a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the February 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in Ohio (Matt Freed/AP)

It was sponsored by East Palestine Justice, a group formed by Ms Brockovich, lawyers and scientific and medical experts.

No-one was injured when 38 Norfolk Southern cars derailed in a fiery, mangled mess on the outskirts of town on February 3.

As fears grew about a potential explosion, officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast had the area evacuated and opted to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke billowing into the sky again.

More than 2,000 people registered to attend the meeting on Friday, with the crowd spilling into the school gymnasium.

Ms Brockovich, who gained fame and was portrayed in a film for battling Pacific Gas & Electric Company over groundwater contamination in Hinkley, California, told the audience to fight for recognition and trust their instincts.

“You want to be heard, but you’re going to be told it’s safe, you’re going to be told not to worry,” Ms Brockovich said.

“That’s just rubbish, because you’re going to worry. Communities want to be seen and heard.”

Health and environmental risks will remain for years, she said.

Activist Erin Brockovich talks to a resident of East Palestine before speaking at a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the February 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Activist Erin Brockovich talks to a resident before speaking at a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in Ohio (Matt Freed/AP)

“Don’t expect somebody to give you the answers. Unfortunately, this is not a quick fix. This is going to be a long game.”

Ms Brockovich and her associates are among a number of legal teams that have come to the area offering to talk to residents about potential litigation over the derailment.

Several lawsuits have already been filed.

Federal and state officials have repeatedly said it is safe for evacuated residents to return to the area and that air testing in the town and inside hundreds of homes has not detected any concerning levels of contaminants from the fires and burned chemicals.

The state says the local municipal drinking water system is safe, and bottled water is available while testing is conducted for those with private wells.

Despite those assurances and a bevy of news conferences and politician visits – including this week from top officials in the Biden administration and former president Donald Trump – many residents still express a sense of mistrust or have lingering questions about what they have been exposed to and how it will impact the future of their families and their communities.

At Friday night’s meeting, lawyer Mikal Watts urged people to get their blood and urine tested promptly, saying the results could help establish whether they have been exposed to dangerous substances and could be helpful if they take legal action.

“The court of public opinion and a court of law are different,” he said.

Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School, Ohio
Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School (Matt Freed/AP)

“We need evidence.”

The Hofmeisters were among local residents who said afterwards they intended to be tested.

Greg McCormick, 40, a lifelong East Palestine resident who was among those evacuated after the train derailment, said he would consider testing.

“I’m just lost, like everyone else here,” he said.

“We don’t know where we’re going, what we’re doing. … We’re about to lose our Mayberry, but we’re sure as hell going to fight for it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the February 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio (Matt Freed/AP)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented