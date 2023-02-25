Africa’s largest film festival offers hope in Burkina Faso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Africa’s largest film festival offers hope in Burkina Faso

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 8:38 am Updated: February 25, 2023, 9:00 am
A man walks past the entrance of the headquarters of FESPACO (Pan-African Film and Television Festival) in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso (Sophie Garcia/AP)

Africa’s largest film festival is being held in the West African nation of Burkina Faso amid soaring jihadi violence that has killed thousands of people and displaced nearly two million.

The week-long festival – known by its French acronym FESPACO – in the capital Ouagadougou is a symbol of endurance: in years of political strife and Islamic extremist attacks it has never been cancelled.

“We only have FESPACO left to prevent us from thinking about what’s going on,” said Maimouna Ndiaye, a Burkinabe actress who has four submissions in this year’s competition.

“This is the event that must not be cancelled no matter the situation.”

Burkinabe actress Maimouna Ndiaye in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso (Sophie Garcia/AP)

Since the last edition of the biennial festival in Ouagadougou, the country’s troubles have increased.

Successive governments’ failures to stop the extremist violence triggered two military coups last year, with each junta leader promising security – but delivering few results.

At least 70 soldiers were killed in two attacks earlier this month in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region.

The fighting has also sowed discord among a once-peaceful population, pitting communities and ethnicities against each other.

Nevertheless, more than 15,000 people, including cinema celebrities from Nigeria, Senegal and Ivory Coast, are expected in Ouagadougou for FESPACO, Africa’s biggest film festival that was launched in 1969.

Some 1,300 films were submitted for consideration and 100 have been selected to compete from 35 African countries and the diaspora, including movies from Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Motorbikes parked in front of the headquarters of FESPACO (Pan-African Film and Television Festival) in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso (Sophie Garcia/AP)

Nearly half of those in the fiction competition this year are directed by women.

Among them is Burkinabe director and producer Apolline Traore, whose film Sira – considered a front-runner in this year’s competition – is emblematic of many Burkinabes’ suffering.

It tells the tale of a woman’s struggle for survival after being kidnapped by jihadis in the Sahel, as her fiance tries to find her.

Still, Traore is upbeat about her country’s prospects.

“The world has painted Burkina Faso as a red country. It’s dangerous to come to my country, as they say,” she told The Associated Press.

“We’re probably a little crumbled but we’re not down.”

A statue of Paulin Soumanou Vieyra, considered one of the founding fathers of African cinema, is displayed at the headquarters of FESPACO in Ouagadougou (Sophie Garcia/AP)

Government officials say they have ramped up security and will ensure the safety of festival attendees.

Many hope FESPACO will help boost domestic unity and strengthen ties with other countries, at a time when anti-French sentiment is on the rise in Burkina Faso.

Wolfram Vetter, the European Union ambassador in Burkina Faso, called the film festival “an important contribution to peace and reconciliation in Burkina Faso and beyond”.

The EU is the event’s largest funder after the Burkinabe government, and has contributed approximately 250,000 euros (£220,000).

