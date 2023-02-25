Turkey launches investigation into 612 people after earthquake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Turkey launches investigation into 612 people after earthquake

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 2:42 pm
Men ride a motorcycle past destroyed buildings in Samandag, southern Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)
Men ride a motorcycle past destroyed buildings in Samandag, southern Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Investigations have been launched against more than 600 people in relation to buildings that collapsed in Turkey’s catastrophic earthquake earlier this month, a government official said.

Justice minister Bekir Bozdag said 184 of the 612 suspects have been jailed pending trial.

Those in custody include construction contractors and building owners or managers, he said in televised comments from a co-ordination centre in Diyarbakir,south-east Turkey, on Saturday.

“The detection of evidence in the buildings continues as a basis for criminal investigation,” Mr Bozdag added.

The aftermath of the 7.8-magnitude disaster on February 6, which led to nearly 48,000 deaths in southern Turkey and northern Syria, has seen Turks question the structural integrity of many of the 173,000 buildings that collapsed or were seriously damaged.

Experts have said many toppled structures were built with inferior materials and methods and often did not comply with government standards.

Opposition parties have accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration of failing to enforce building regulations.

The mayor of a town close to the earthquake’s epicentre was detained as part of an investigation into collapsed buildings, the Cumhuriyet newspaper and other outlets reported on Saturday.

Okkes Kavak, who heads the district of Nurdagi in Gaziantep province and is a member of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, is accused of failing to ensure construction inspections were carried out.

AFAD, Turkey’s disaster management agency, said 9,470 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the earthquake.

“This will continue for a long time… we expect these aftershocks to last for at least two years,” general manager Orhan Tatar said at a media briefing in Ankara.

He said a 5.3-magnitude quake which hit Bor, a town around 150 miles west of the February 6 epicentre, is considered “independent” of earlier temblors.

