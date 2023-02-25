Lacklustre Liverpool held to goalless draw by Crystal Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lacklustre Liverpool held to goalless draw by Crystal Palace

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 10:08 pm Updated: February 25, 2023, 10:12 pm
Liverpool were unable to find a way past Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA).
Liverpool were unable to find a way past Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA).

Liverpool had to settle for a point as they were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta both saw first-half efforts denied by the woodwork, while Mohamed Salah rattled the crossbar soon after the restart.

The hosts put pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s men but were unable to capitalise on a number of set-pieces on an evening that started slowly under the lights but picked up the pace after the break.

The Reds were unable to bounce back from their Champions League thumping by Real Madrid four days ago with victory, while the result represented a fifth draw of the new year for Palace, who remain in search of their first win of 2023.

Liverpool’s 7-0 win at Selhurst Park in December 2020 was their biggest ever away victory in the Premier League.

Klopp’s side had already scored by the third minute of that contest, but by the 10th of this one neither side had managed a shot on target, Liverpool coming closest when Cody Gakpo fed Salah on the edge of the area, the Egyptian only able to roll an effort wide of the right post.

The visitors swerved danger when Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip lost control of the ball deep inside their own half and Mateta pounced, goalkeeper Alisson Becker reacting quickly to make a critical block.

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta reacts to a missed chance
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta reacts to a missed chance (John Walton/PA).

The Reds worked their way back up the pitch, the ball taking several touches before landing in front of Jota in space on the edge of the area, but the forward sent a volleyed effort straight into the arms of Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

Both sides soon squandered set-pieces, Jota nodding an effort from six yards against a post before Guehi directed a header from Michael Olise’s free-kick just wide.

Liverpool won another free-kick in a dangerous position when Nathaniel Clyne was booked for his sliding challenge on Jota.

Alexander-Arnold stepped up and sent an effort toward the top right corner but was thwarted by his own team-mate when the ball took a deflection off Jordan Henderson.

Palace were soon left to rue a good chance of their own when Olise sent in a cross from the right which narrowly missed the head of target man Jeffrey Schlupp.

Mohamed Salah battles for the ball with Tyrick Mitchell
Mohamed Salah battles for the ball with Tyrick Mitchell (John Walton/PA).

Salah tried to get his name on the scoresheet with a solo effort, collecting the ball inside his own half and, after a neat move to bring it down, breaking free before he was blocked by Guaita.

Palace were then inches away from netting an opener when, just before half-time, Schlupp dispossessed Alexander-Arnold and crossed to Mateta, who rattled the woodwork.

The second half started much as the first ended, Salah next to be denied by the crossbar with a curled effort towards the top left corner.

Palace dialled up the pressure, Jordan Ayew first firing over before Olise’s drive down the right was impeded by Henderson on the edge of the area.

Jordan Henderson applauds the fans at the final whistle
Jordan Henderson applauds the fans at the final whistle (John Walton/PA).

The England man was booked but the hosts were unable to make anything out of the resulting free-kick.

It was a pacier second half overall as both sides remained in the hunt for an opener.

A sloppy turnover could have cost the hosts when Salah slipped the ball to Gakpo, who was denied by a sliding Guaita, while Liverpool fended off another free-kick from the edge of the area.

At times both sides appeared moments away from a second-half breakthrough, but the Reds successfully defended two late stoppage-time set-pieces to ensure it remained all-square at the final whistle.

