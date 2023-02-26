Wins for Angela Bassett and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at NAACP Image Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wins for Angela Bassett and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at NAACP Image Awards

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 6:54 am
Angela Bassett with the awards for outstanding actress in a drama series for 9-1-1 and entertainer of the year at the NAACP Image Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Angela Bassett won entertainer of the year at the NAACP Image Awards on a night that also saw her take home an acting trophy for the television series 9-1-1.

The Bassett-led Marvel superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won best motion picture at Saturday’s ceremony, which was broadcast live on BET from Pasadena, California.

Viola Davis won outstanding actress for the action epic The Woman King, a project she championed and starred in.

Viola Davis accepts the award for outstanding actress in a motion picture for The Woman King (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Will Smith won for the slavery drama Emancipation, his first release since last year’s Academy Awards, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage before winning his first best actor trophy.

“I never want to not be brave enough as a woman, as a Black woman, as an artist,” Davis said, referencing a quote from her character in the film, which she called her magnum opus.

“I thank everyone who was involved with The Woman King because that was just nothing but high-octane bravery.”

Abbott Elementary won for outstanding comedy series. Creator and series star Quinta Brunson invited her co-stars on stage and praised shows like black-ish for paving the way for her series.

Serena Williams accepts the Jackie Robinson sports award (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The 54 NAACP Image Awards were hosted by Queen Latifah.

Serena Williams received the Jackie Robinson sports award, which recognises individuals in sports for high achievement in athletics along with their pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.

The ceremony, which honours entertainers, athletes and writers of colour, was hosted by Queen Latifah.

Special honourees included Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

