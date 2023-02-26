Marcel Siem claims fifth DP World Tour title by single shot at Hero Indian Open

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marcel Siem ended his long wait for a fifth DP World Tour victory as he won the Hero Indian Open by a single shot.

The German’s previous win at this level had come eight years and 116 days ago at the 2014 BMW Masters but a closing 68 saw him edge out countryman Yannik Paul to return to the winner’s circle.

The 42-year-old, who secured his card for the 2023 season at the Qualifying School in November, went into the final round one shot behind overnight leader Paul but sank a 20-foot birdie putt at the fourth to grab a share of the lead.

"Now I'm a winner again, come on!" 💪 Hear from @SiemMarcel after his comes a five-time winner on Tour. #HIO2023 pic.twitter.com/lOC5rpjXZM — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 26, 2023

After picking up another shot on the par-five eighth, Siem made back-to-back gains on the 10th and 11th to establish a two-shot cushion.

But a bogey on the 13th led to a two-shot swing, with Paul birdieing the same hole to join Siem at the top on 13 under.

After saving par on the tough 14th, Siem holed from 15 feet for a birdie at the next to regain the outright lead.

And he closed his round with three more pars to finish the tournament on 14 under par and claim a long-awaited fifth title.

Paul finished alone in second on 13 under, with Dutchman Joost Luiten another shot further back in third.

Scot Euan Walker was in a tie for 13th on four under after signing for a final-round 70.

Siem said: “This means a lot because two years ago I wasn’t even sure if I could still compete on the DP World Tour and now I’m a winner again, come on!”