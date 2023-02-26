Scotland’s perfect Six Nations record ends as poor start proves costly in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland’s perfect Six Nations record ends as poor start proves costly in France

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 5:06 pm Updated: February 26, 2023, 5:15 pm
France players celebrate after beating Scotland in the Guinness Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)
A torrid opening 20 minutes ultimately proved costly for Scotland as their perfect start to the Guinness Six Nations campaign came to an end with a 32-21 defeat by France in Paris.

Gregor Townsend’s side were ripped apart early on as the hosts raced into a 19-0 lead through tries from Romain Ntamack, Ethan Dumortier and Thomas Ramos. This frenetic period also included red cards for Scotland’s Grant Gilchrist and France’s Mohamed Haouas.

The Scots played their way back into the match with two tries from Huw Jones and one from Finn Russell, but the hosts killed off their hopes of a famous fightback with a late try from Gael Fickou.

France made the breakthrough in the fifth minute when Ntamack bolted over on the left after being set up by Antoine Dupont who had collected the ball from the back of a ruck. Ramos duly kicked the conversion.

Things got worse for the Scots just two minutes later when – following a TMO review – Gilchrist was shown a red card for appearing to plant his shoulder in the face of Anthony Jelonch. The Frenchman was forced off to be replaced by Francois Cros.

The hosts made the extra man count within seconds when Dumortier was presented with an easy touchdown on the left after good work by Ntamack and Dupont to create the opening. Ramos hit the post with his conversion attempt.

With Scotland in danger of being blown away, flanker Hamish Watson was sacrificed in the 10th minute to make way for replacement lock Jonny Gray to come on and fill the void left by Gilchrist.

The eventful start to the match continued in the 12th minute when Frenchman Haouas – who was red-carded against the Scots in 2020 – was sent off for flying round the side of a ruck and banging heads with Ben White.

The evening up of the numbers did not halt the hosts, however, and they got their third try of the match in the 19th minute when Ramos seized on a loose pass from Russell inside the Scotland half and the full-back darted clear down the left before touching down behind the posts. The try-scorer then added the conversion himself from close range.

Scotland eventually started to settle into the match and they got their first points on the board in the 26th minute when Jones bounded over after being set up by Russell. The conversion was successfully kicked by Russell.

The French went in at the break with a 15-point advantage after Ramos kicked a penalty in the 36th minute.

Scotland made further inroads into their deficit three minutes into the second half when Jones forced his way over for his second try of the match after being set up by Sione Tuipulotu. Russell was again on the mark with the conversion.

Another Ramos penalty in the 56th minute edged France 11 points ahead, but the Scots remained in the ascendancy and they got themselves a third try in the 68th minute when Russell reached over after being played in by replacement Ali Price. The try-scorer kicked the conversion.

The Scots were within four points of what would have been a famous fightback but the French regained their composure in the closing stages, with Fickou scoring a 79th-minute try, converted by Ramos, to put the outcome beyond doubt.

