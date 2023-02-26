Dave Chisnall beats Luke Humphries to win fourth European Tour title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dave Chisnall claimed his fourth European Tour title after beating Luke Humphries in the Baltic Sea Darts Open final in Germany.

The 42-year-old Englishman returned to the winners’ circle after an 8-5 victory over compatriot Humphries in what was a significant return to form.

It was his first title since winning in Belgium last year and a decade since his maiden win in this competition.

CHIZZY IS THE CHAMPION! 🏆 What a weekend it's been for Dave Chisnall! The St Helens star fires in a 101 average in Sunday's showpiece to lift the fourth European Tour title of his career! pic.twitter.com/fmFZnaLeh0 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 26, 2023

He hit eight 180s and finished with an impressive average of 101.31, rounding off a good day which saw him earlier beat Gerwyn Price, Martin Schindler and Jonny Clayton on his way to the final.

Humphries had a memorable 2022 on the European Tour with four victories, but could not keep pace with Chisnall in Kiel.