Wout Weghorst hungry for more glory after Carabao Cup success with Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Wout Weghorst hungry for more glory after Carabao Cup success with Man Utd

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 9:01 am
Wout Weghorst is hungry for more success (John Walton/PA)
Wout Weghorst is hungry for more success (John Walton/PA)

Wout Weghorst is hungry for more after winning the first trophy of his career just six whirlwind weeks after making his shock loan switch to Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s side thought outside the box as they looked to reinforce a frontline that saw veteran star Cristiano Ronaldo make a dramatic exit and Anthony Martial struggle to stay fit.

Even Weghorst was surprised when he found out about United’s enquiry midway through his season-long loan from Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley to Turkish giants Besiktas.

Complications were smoothed over to get the deal done and the towering striker has played in all 12 matches since arriving, including Sunday’s 2-0 victory against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

Asked what he would have said if told two months ago he would now be winning a trophy with United, Weghorst said with a smile: “Deal!

“It’s great, just a great feeling. Of course for me not this long time that I’m here but I think for the club it’s a long time ago we win the silverware. It’s good to have it back at the place where it belongs, to me.

“It’s an amazing club, it’s a big club, you know, really happy we could win this one.”

United had not won silverware since 2017 – the club’s longest trophy drought in 40 years – and the Carabao Cup is the first winners’ medal of experienced Weghorst’s career.

“In the Netherlands I played two cup finals, lost both of them,” the 30-year-old said. “This was the third time.

“Of course that’s something special and of course you put in all the hard work, hard effort to get really something in your head.

“So, yeah, also for me it’s personal and it’s really nice to win a trophy.”

Wout Weghorst
Wout Weghorst has played every game since arriving at Old Trafford (John Walton/PA)

Weghorst played at Emmen, Heracles, AZ Alkmaar and Wolfsburg before joining Burnley for £12million last January.

The experienced striker left for Istanbul following their relegation, with mammoth moments like this seeming further away and all the sweeter to experience.

“I just took a moment (after the match),” Weghorst said. “I can do really tough or I can do really cool but, yeah, for me this is a childhood dream.

“A childhood dream to play for this amazing club, to play a final and also be important in this final with the second goal.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Wout Weghorst celebrates with the trophy (John Walton/PA)

“Yeah, just to give my all and then at the end if you win it you have to enjoy it also because like during this day, during the match you’re only focused on one thing and that’s winning it and that’s performing.

“So, yeah, after which you have to take a minute otherwise everything is passing you by before you even notice and before you’ve enjoyed it.

“So, yeah, I took a moment there and that was the greatest moment of the evening.”

There is little time to bask in the afterglow of Ten Hag’s first trophy as United manager given the FA Cup fifth-round clash with West Ham looms on Wednesday as an unrelenting schedule continues.

The Red Devils remain in the Premier League title hunt and head to Liverpool next weekend, before kicking off their Europa League last-16 tie against Real Betis as they fight for three more trophies.

“You see (the passion) in the group, you can feel it in a group,” Weghorst, who saw a spectacular third denied by Loris Karius, said. “It’s been living (in the group).

“Of course the manager was the first one who was always putting the tension on it, saying ‘no, we’re living to win’.

“There’s a great feeling within the club, within the team, the lads together. I mean, to be honest, it’s something special to notice this.

“We win the first one now and still three to go so, yeah, hungry for more.”

There is no doubt meticulous manager Ten Hag will be driving home that message having altered the group’s mentality since joining from Ajax in the summer.

“Like I said, he has been living to win, the intention of this every day,” Weghorst added.

“He’s living for it. You can feel it – really detailed how the way we he works, the way we work every day, every match.

“A lot of attention on where our opportunities so he’s, first of all, a great manager with a lot of quality, definitely connects the two things together. It’s a great combination.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
George Street police
Aberdeen’s George Street sealed off due to disturbance involving ‘a number of people’
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief stole Uber Eats delivery driver’s car and took it on 52-mile joyride
3
Northern Lights from Farr in the Highlands. Image Terri Carline Middleton.
Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you…
4
Shaun Summers. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
5
What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
6
White smoke can be seen coming from the incinerator site today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
2
7
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Moray planning ahead, Sunday February 26 2023 Picture shows; Proposals for new shops and flats in Lossiemouth.. Lossiemouth. Supplied by Domus Leaseholders Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
8
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
9
Millbank Community Centre could become a large home with its own play room and bar
Community centre could be Donside dream home, Inverurie abattoir demolition and Aberdeen’s McNasty’s hotel…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Father phoned police on drink-driving son who drove to car wash

More from Press and Journal

Using Lego to stimulate the science and technology industry. Image: Supplied.
Let battle commence! Lego challenge returns to UHI Outer Hebrides
Granite Noir, which featured the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, has had its most successful year year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Aberdeen's crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience
People are being warned that despite being "cute and cuddly" seal pups on the Aberdeenshire beach can still deliver a "nasty bite". Image: PA
Warnings not to approach 'cute and cuddly' seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies
Gary Campbell, paid to livestream abuse from the Philippines. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Firefighter directed sex attacks and rapes of young girls in Philippines from his home…
Hundreds of indigenous human skulls have been found from colonial conquests in the university's collection. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Hundreds of human skulls taken in colonial conquests found in Aberdeen University's collection
Mary's Meals is set to close its doors in Oban. Image: Supplied.
Blow to Oban and Lochgilphead high streets as Mary Meals shuts charity shops
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
'Well worth the wait': Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school
Asco operative with jetting pressure washer
Asco to invest more than £10 million in its UK business
I've been expecting you - staff dish out the cocktails at Shaken, Not Stirred at HMT on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
James Bond expert leaves HMT audience shaken not slurred as cocktails bring spy stories…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented