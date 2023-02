Andrew Tate to appeal against third arrest extension in Romania

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Social media influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is being held in Romania on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking, has arrived at an appeal court in Bucharest to challenge a decision to extend his detention by 30 days.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen known for misogynistic views who has 5.2 million Twitter followers, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is being held in the same case.

Two Romanian women in the case are also under house arrest.

Andrew Tate was handcuffed to his brother Tristan (AP)

The Tates, who were initially detained in Bucharest in late December, will look to overturn a judge’s decision on February 21 to extend their detention by 30 days for a third time at the request of prosecutors.

If the court rules against them on Monday, they will remain in custody until at least late March.

The brothers have already lost two previous appeals against prior 30-day extensions that have kept them behind bars while investigations continued.

None of the four have yet been formally charged.

A document explaining an earlier decision to keep them in jail said the judge took into account the “particular dangerousness of the defendants” and their capacity to identify victims “with an increased vulnerability, in search of better life opportunities”.

Tate, who has lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

The Tates are being detained in Romania on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking (AP)

He has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged their case is a “political” conspiracy designed to silence him.

Romania’s anti-organised crime agency said in a statement after the December arrests that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by members of the alleged crime group.

The agency said victims were lured with pretences of love and later intimidated, placed under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for the financial gain of the crime group.

In January, Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest linked with the Tate brothers and towed away a fleet of luxury cars that included a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Porsche. They reported seizing assets worth an estimated 3.9 million dollars (£3.2 million).

Prosecutors have said that if they can prove the cars’ owners gained money through illicit activities such as human trafficking, the assets would be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and to compensate victims.

Tate also unsuccessfully appealed against the asset seizure.