Experts brand WHO’s handling of sexual misconduct claims ‘absurd’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Experts brand WHO’s handling of sexual misconduct claims ‘absurd’

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 10:28 am
Anifa, one of the alleged misconduct victims. stands in her home in the eastern Congolese town of Goma (AP)
Anifa, one of the alleged misconduct victims. stands in her home in the eastern Congolese town of Goma (AP)

Two experts appointed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to investigate allegations that some of its staff sexually abused women during an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have dismissed the UN agency’s efforts to excuse its handling of misconduct claims as “an absurdity”.

Some of the women allegedly abused say they are still waiting for the WHO to sack those responsible, and have not been offered any financial compensation nearly four years later.

In October 2020, Aichatou Mindaoudou and Julienne Lusenge were named by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to head a panel investigating reports that some WHO staff sexually abused or exploited women in the conflict-ridden region during the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak.

Their review found there were at least 83 perpetrators of abuse who worked for the WHO and partners, and there had been complaints of rape, forced abortions and the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

It is the biggest known sex abuse scandal in the UN health agency’s history.

Aichatou Mindaoudou
Aichatou Mindaoudou, one of two experts appointed by the World Health Organisation to investigate the allegations (AP)

The panel also found that three WHO bosses mismanaged a sexual misconduct case first reported by the Associated Press, involving a UN doctor signing a contract to buy land for a woman he allegedly impregnated.

A confidential UN report submitted to the WHO last month concluded that the managers’ handling of that case did not violate the WHO’s sexual exploitation policies, because the woman was not considered a “beneficiary” of WHO aid, since she did not receive any humanitarian assistance.

Ms Mindaoudou and Ms Lusenge said in a statement: “The restrictive approach favoured by WHO is an absurdity.”

They added that beneficiaries of the WHO “should only be interpreted in favour of potential victims of sexual exploitation and abuse, with the view of maintaining accountability”.

Anifa, a Congolese woman who worked at an Ebola clinic in north-eastern Congo, said she was offered a job at double her salary in exchange for sex with a WHO doctor, and was still traumatised by the experience.

“How many times do I have to speak before (the doctors) at WHO responsible for the sexual abuse are punished?” she asked.

“If WHO does not take radical measures, we will conclude that the organisation has been made rotten by rapists.”

WHO chief
The head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Pool via AP)

Anifa, who did not share her last name, said she did not expect any financial compensation from the WHO, explaining that “money will not erase the wounds I have in my heart”. She reported the alleged misconduct to the WHO in 2019, but never received a response.

Ms Mindaoudou, a former government minister in Niger, and Ms Lusenge, a human rights activist in Congo, also slammed the WHO for its failure to punish any senior staff linked to the abuse, saying there was a “culture of impunity” at the organisation.

When allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation surfaced in the press in September 2020, Mr Tedros said he was “outraged” and that anyone found to be involved would face serious consequences.

WHO emergencies chief Dr Michael Ryan claimed the agency had “absolutely no details” of the abuse.

But the internal UN report noted that Mr Tedros was informed of sexual abuse allegations in 2019 and that some cases of alleged misconduct were discussed by senior WHO staff shortly after they occurred.

Mr Tedros himself travelled to Congo 14 times during the outbreak and said he was personally responsible for the WHO’s Ebola response.

To date, no senior managers at the WHO linked to the sexual misconduct have been sacked; Mr Tedros said last month that because the UN report found there was no evidence managers acted improperly, three suspended officials returned to work.

The WHO has refused to comment on the internal UN report, but Mr Tedros has said repeatedly that he has “zero tolerance” for sexual abuse and exploitation, pointing to the creation of a new department to prevent misconduct.

Dr Gaya Gamhewage, who heads that work, told UN investigators that prior to being appointed, “sexual exploitation and abuse were not familiar terms to her”.

Mr Tedros said earlier this month that the agency has established a two million dollar (£1.67 million) fund to help survivors of sexual abuse in Congo, but it is unclear how many women have obtained assistance.

Jeanette, a woman who says she was impregnated by a WHO doctor while working at an Ebola centre in Butembo, said she was pressured into having an abortion, which nearly killed her.

She said she is waiting for the WHO to punish the doctor responsible for her pregnancy and has had no offers of financial compensation.

“I don’t have the strength to work since the abortion,” she said.

“WHO should know that their staffers are flatterers, freeloaders and liars.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
George Street police
Aberdeen’s George Street sealed off due to disturbance involving ‘a number of people’
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief stole Uber Eats delivery driver’s car and took it on 52-mile joyride
3
Northern Lights from Farr in the Highlands. Image Terri Carline Middleton.
Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you…
4
Shaun Summers. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
5
What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
6
White smoke can be seen coming from the incinerator site today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
2
7
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Moray planning ahead, Sunday February 26 2023 Picture shows; Proposals for new shops and flats in Lossiemouth.. Lossiemouth. Supplied by Domus Leaseholders Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
8
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
9
Millbank Community Centre could become a large home with its own play room and bar
Community centre could be Donside dream home, Inverurie abattoir demolition and Aberdeen’s McNasty’s hotel…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Father phoned police on drink-driving son who drove to car wash

More from Press and Journal

Using Lego to stimulate the science and technology industry. Image: Supplied.
Let battle commence! Lego challenge returns to UHI Outer Hebrides
Granite Noir, which featured the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, has had its most successful year year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Aberdeen's crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience
People are being warned that despite being "cute and cuddly" seal pups on the Aberdeenshire beach can still deliver a "nasty bite". Image: PA
Warnings not to approach 'cute and cuddly' seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies
Gary Campbell, paid to livestream abuse from the Philippines. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Firefighter directed sex attacks and rapes of young girls in Philippines from his home…
Hundreds of indigenous human skulls have been found from colonial conquests in the university's collection. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Hundreds of human skulls taken in colonial conquests found in Aberdeen University's collection
Mary's Meals is set to close its doors in Oban. Image: Supplied.
Blow to Oban and Lochgilphead high streets as Mary Meals shuts charity shops
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
'Well worth the wait': Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school
Asco operative with jetting pressure washer
Asco to invest more than £10 million in its UK business
I've been expecting you - staff dish out the cocktails at Shaken, Not Stirred at HMT on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
James Bond expert leaves HMT audience shaken not slurred as cocktails bring spy stories…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented