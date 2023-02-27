Harry Kane calls for clean sheets if Spurs are to claim top-four spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Kane calls for clean sheets if Spurs are to claim top-four spot

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 10:33 pm
Harry Kane's goal against Chelsea was his 18th in the Premier League this season John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane’s goal against Chelsea was his 18th in the Premier League this season John Walton/PA)

Harry Kane says defensive solidity must become a cornerstone as Tottenham seek to build on Sunday’s 2-0 win against Chelsea and shore up their place in the Premier League’s top four.

Spurs have kept four clean sheets in their last five league games and were largely untroubled by the visitors, whose attacking woes showed no sign of abating.

However, Antonio Conte’s team have not managed a series of three or more league wins all season and have been culpable of recurring defensive horror shows, including the 4-1 defeat away to Leicester earlier in February.

Tottenham
Harry Kane scored Tottenham’s second goal to wrap up victory against Chelsea on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)

They also let in four in losing to champions Manchester City last month, and defensive frailties have this season contributed to two separate runs of three defeats in four.

Their defence is the most porous of any side in the Premier League’s top 10, having let in 20 goals more than Newcastle who are their closest challengers for a place in next season’s Champions League.

“We spoke about it a lot over the last few weeks,” said Kane, whose goal eight minutes from time was his 18th in the league this season. “Clean sheets are going to win us games, because we have good attacking power and we’re going to create chances.

“We’ve done that well, apart from the Leicester game, which was a blip, but in the games around that we’ve been solid and kept clean sheets. If we want to be around the top four at the end of the season, we’re going to need performances like that.

“This was a really important result. Chelsea are a top team, tough to play against and we’ve struggled (against them), especially here at home in the last few years. We played really well, especially in the second half, when I thought we put our foot on the pedal and deserved the 2-0 win.”

Spurs saw off a woeful Chelsea side thanks to goals from Kane and midfielder Oliver Skipp, whose strike to open the scoring 19 seconds after half-time was his first for the club.

Oliver Skipp
Oliver Skipp scored his first Tottenham goal to give his side the lead against Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

The 22-year-old blasted his side in front from outside the box after beating Blues forward Joao Felix to a loose clearance from Enzo Fernandez, his bullet effort crashing into the roof of the net via the fingertips of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Skipp missed the last four months of last season with a pelvis injury, and was again unavailable for the start of the current campaign. Sunday’s game was his 10th in the league since returning to fitness.

His goal was the first that Tottenham had scored against Chelsea at their new stadium since it opened in 2019, and means the team have now won four out five to open up a four-point gap to fifth-placed Newcastle.

“It makes it sweeter to score your first goal in a game like that, and for it to be an important one and to get the win as well,” said Skipp.

“The last year has been difficult. The first half of the season, from a personal point of view, didn’t go how I wanted it to go. Even when I was playing, I didn’t feel like I was performing to my level, so it’s nice in the last few games to feel like I’m getting back to that level I know I can (achieve).

“And, hopefully, keep pushing and keep improving. It makes times like this so special, because the last year hasn’t been the best personally with the injuries. It was special to come back and score that goal.”

