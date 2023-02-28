Israeli-American motorist shot dead in West Bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Israeli-American motorist shot dead in West Bank

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 8:24 am
Israeli security forces examine the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Jericho (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Israeli security forces examine the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Jericho (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

A suspected Palestinian gunman has shot dead an Israeli-American motorist in the occupied West Bank amid a fresh wave of violence that shows no signs of slowing.

The killing occurred a day after two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian gunman in the northern West Bank, triggering a rampage in which Israeli settlers torched dozens of cars and homes in a Palestinian town and one Palestinian was killed. It was the worst such violence in decades.

The Israeli army said that Monday’s attackers opened fire at an Israeli car near the Palestinian city of Jericho, hitting the motorist.

Israel Palestinians
A motorist was shot dead near Jericho (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

The attackers, travelling in one vehicle, then drove further and fired again, the army said. The attackers set their own vehicle on fire and fled, setting off a manhunt.

The 27-year-old motorist was transferred to Hadassah Medical Centre in Jerusalem, where he later died of his injuries. The man was not immediately identified but the US ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, said the man held American citizenship.

Earlier, Israel sent hundreds more troops to the northern West Bank to restore calm after Sunday’s violence.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, came under criticism for its failure to halt a surge in violence and for sending what some saw as mixed messages.

As Mr Netanyahu appealed for calm, a member of his ruling coalition praised the rampage as deterrence against Palestinian attacks.

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Palestinians walk past burned cars in the town of Hawara (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

The Israeli army also came under criticism for its failure to move quickly to stop the rioting, the worst such violence in decades.

“The government needs to decide what it is,” veteran columnist Nahum Barnea wrote in the Yediot Ahronot newspaper.

“Is it resolved to enforce law and order on Arabs and Jews alike? Or is it a fig leaf for the hilltop youth, who do as they please in the territories? That same question also applies to the army, which has thus far failed to deal effectively with either Palestinian terrorism or Jewish terrorism.”

The events also underscored the limitations of the traditional US approach to the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Washington has been trying to prevent escalation while staying away from the politically costly task of pushing for a resolution of the core disputes.

As the violence raged in the West Bank, such an attempt at conflict management was taking place on Sunday in Jordan, with the US bringing together Israeli and Palestinian officials to work out a plan for de-escalation.

Sunday’s events kicked off when a Palestinian gunman shot and killed brothers Hillel and Yagel Yaniv, aged 21 and 19, from the Jewish settlement of Har Bracha, in an ambush in the Palestinian town of Hawara in the northern West Bank.

The gunman fled and remained on the loose late on Monday while the brothers were buried in Jerusalem.

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Family members and friends of Hillel Yaniv, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19, mourn over their graves during their funeral at Israel’s national cemetery in Jerusalem, Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Following the shooting, groups of settlers rampaged along the main thoroughfare in Hawara, which is used by both Palestinians and Israeli settlers. In one video, a crowd of settlers stood in prayer as they stared at a building in flames.

Late on Sunday, a 37-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli fire, two Palestinians were shot and wounded and another was beaten with an iron bar, Palestinian health officials said. Some 95 Palestinians were being treated for tear gas inhalation, according to medics.

On Monday morning, the Hawara thoroughfare was lined with rows of burned-out cars and smoke-blackened buildings. Palestinian media said some 30 homes and cars were torched.

Sultan Farouk Abu Sris, a shop owner in Hawara, said he briefly went outside and saw scores of settlers setting containers and a home on fire. “It’s destruction. They came bearing hatred,” he said.

At the scene of the shooting, Defence Minister Yoav Galant told reporters that Israel “cannot allow a situation in which citizens take the law into their hands” but stopped short of outright condemning the violence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
The A98 remains closed due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
Israeli security forces examine the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Jericho (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called to the scene.
Fraserburgh lifeboat called to Aberdour Bay after reports of person in the water
7
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Forensic scientist Andrew Gibb said only DNA profiles matching Christopher Harrisson and Brenda Page were found at the murder scene. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
Stewart Angus, coastal ecology manager at NatureScot. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
James Millar: All change at the top? Don't bet on it

Editor's Picks

Most Commented