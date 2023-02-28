Putin orders tighter control of Ukraine border after drone attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Putin orders tighter control of Ukraine border after drone attacks

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 1:26 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 2:50 pm
A woman walks by a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kupiansk, Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
A woman walks by a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kupiansk, Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered officials to tighten control of the border with Ukraine after a spate of drone attacks delivered a new challenge to Moscow more than a year after the invasion of its neighbour.

While Mr Putin did not refer to any specific attacks in a speech in Moscow, his comments came hours after drones targeted several areas in southern and western Russia and authorities closed the airspace over St Petersburg in response to what some reports said was a drone.

Also on Tuesday, several Russian television stations aired a missile attack warning that officials blamed on a hacking attack.

The strikes caused no casualties but provoked a security stir as the war with Kyiv stretches into its second year.

Ukrainian officials did not immediately claim responsibility for the attacks but they similarly avoided directly acknowledging responsibility for previous strikes and sabotage while emphasising Ukraine’s right to hit any target in Russia following the full-scale invasion by Russia.

Russia Ukraine War Northeast Front
Ukrainian troops fire a Soviet-era Grad multiple rocket launcher at Russian positions in the Kharkiv area (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

The flurry of drone attacks on Monday night and Tuesday morning targeted regions inside Russia along the border with Ukraine and deeper into the country, with one drone crashing just 60 miles away from Moscow, according to local Russian authorities.

A drone fell near the village of Gubastovo, south east of Moscow, according to Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the region surrounding the Russian capital.

Mr Vorobyov did not specifically describe the drone as Ukrainian but said that it likely targeted “a civilian infrastructure object”.

Russian forces early on Tuesday shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Bryansk region, local governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said in a Telegram post. He said there were no casualties.

Three drones also targeted Russia’s Belgorod region on Monday night, with one flying through an apartment window in its namesake capital, local authorities reported. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the drones caused minor damage to buildings and cars but no casualties.

While Ukrainian drone strikes on the Russian border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod that lie north of Ukraine’s Sumy region are not unusual, the hits on the Krasnodar and Adygea regions further south are noteworthy.

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar region, which neighbours Adygea, on Monday, Russia’s state RIA Novosti agency reported. Russian Telegram channels claimed that two drones exploded near the depot.

A drone also exploded overnight over Adygea, which lies 370 miles east of Crimea, regional governor Murat Kumpilov said on Telegram. He said no one was hurt in the attack, which damaged some farm buildings.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Ukrainian authorities offered no immediate acknowledgement or comment on the reported strikes.

Last year, Russian authorities repeatedly reported shooting down Ukrainian drones over annexed Crimea. In December, the Russian military said Ukraine used drones to hit two bases for long-range bombers deep inside Russian territory.

Separately, the local government of St Petersburg — Russia’s second-largest city 800 miles north of the border with Ukraine — said early on Tuesday that it was temporarily halting all flight departures and arrivals at the city’s main airport, Pulkovo. It did not give a reason for the move.

Hours earlier, unconfirmed reports on Russia’s Telegram social network referred to the air space over St Petersburg being shut down and to Russian warplane overflights. It was not immediately clear whether this was connected to the alleged rise in drone attacks in Russia’s south.

The Russian military said its air defence forces in Western Russia conducted drills on “detection, interception and identification” of enemy targets in its air space, as well as in coordination with civilian air traffic services in an emergency situation.

Inside Ukraine, authorities said that at least two civilians were killed by renewed Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson and surrounding villages and 17 more were injured in fighting over the previous 24 hours.

The fiercest fighting continued to be in eastern areas of Ukraine, where Russia wants control over all four of the provinces it illegally annexed in September.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces have deployed additional troops and equipment, including modern T-90 tanks, in those areas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
The A98 remains closed due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
A woman walks by a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kupiansk, Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called to the scene.
Fraserburgh lifeboat called to Aberdour Bay after reports of person in the water
7
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Forensic scientist Andrew Gibb said only DNA profiles matching Christopher Harrisson and Brenda Page were found at the murder scene. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
Stewart Angus, coastal ecology manager at NatureScot. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
James Millar: All change at the top? Don't bet on it

Editor's Picks

Most Commented