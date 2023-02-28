David Alaba explains Lionel Messi vote for FIFA award after getting online abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Alaba explains Lionel Messi vote for FIFA award after getting online abuse

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 1:56 pm
Austria captain David Alaba was subjected to racial abuse after The Best FIFA Awards (Simon Galloway/PA)
Austria captain David Alaba was subjected to racial abuse after The Best FIFA Awards (Simon Galloway/PA)

Austria captain David Alaba has explained why he voted for Lionel Messi ahead of Karim Benzema at The Best FIFA awards after receiving racial abuse.

Alaba was targeted with messages and emojis sent to his social media accounts after his vote went to Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Messi rather than his Real Madrid team-mate Benzema in the polling for the men’s player of the year award.

Messi was confirmed as the winner of the prize at a ceremony in Paris on Monday ahead of France strikers Kylian Mbappe and Benzema.

Austria captain Alaba has pointed out that he was voting on behalf of his national team, not simply in a personal capacity, and the majority preference was for Messi.

The 30-year-old tweeted: “Regarding FIFA The Best Award: The Austrian national team vote for this award as a team, not me alone.

“Everyone in the team council is able to vote and that’s how it’s decided. Everyone knows, especially Karim, how much I admire him and his performances and I have often said that for me he is the best striker in the world, and that is still the case. Without doubt.”

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi took the best men’s player award ahead of Karim Benzema (Mike Egerton/PA)

Meanwhile, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has accused FIFA, the world governing body, of showing a lack of respect towards his national side.

Dalic, who guided Croatia to the semi-finals of the World Cup last year after reaching the final in 2018, felt his team and players deserved greater recognition than they received in the awards shortlists.

Dalic consequently did not vote in protest.

He said in a statement released by the Croatian Football Federation: “I am disappointed with FIFA’s attitude towards the Croatian national team because I strongly maintain that, based on everything we’ve achieved as a national team, we deserve more respect from the head governing body of world football than we have received.

Zlatko Dalic
Zlatko Dalic felt Croatia deserved greater recognition (Adam Davy/PA)

“If English, Brazilian, Spanish, German, or Italian players and coaches had the kind of results that we do, they’d be on the shortlist for every possible football award.

“I want more respect for us, for our national team, for our players, and for myself, because with two medals, we more than deserve it.

“FIFA should promote the fact that a tiny country such as Croatia can play against the biggest nations in the world because that’s the most beautiful message for the whole football world.”

