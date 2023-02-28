Cristian Stellini refuses to take full credit for perfect record at Spurs helm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cristian Stellini refuses to take full credit for perfect record at Spurs helm

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 4:50 pm
Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini refuses to take full credit for his record (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini refuses to take full credit for his record (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini refuses to take full credit for his perfect record at the helm as he prepares for his fifth match leading the side in the absence of recuperating boss Antonio Conte.

Conte continues to recover from the gallbladder issues and subsequent surgery that have kept him out of the manager’s chair for three games in 2023, victories for Spurs against Manchester City, West Ham and Chelsea.

Tottenham also ran out winners under Stellini when they beat Marseille 2-1 in their Champions League group stage meeting in November, with Conte serving a suspension during that contest.

“I try to be successful working in football as an assistant or whatever. I’m focused on my job as an assistant,” Stellini said.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte continues to recuperate from gallbladder surgery
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte continues to recuperate from gallbladder surgery (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

“I enjoy seeing the team play well, I enjoy seeing the team playing with energy, enthusiasm and everything they have. They push with 100 per cent on the pitch. This makes me enjoy.

“I want to work on this aspect and follow this momentum. At the moment we’re waiting for Antonio to come back but Antonio is still here because we work with him from here and we speak a lot.”

Stellini repeated his prediction that his boss could return later in the week, but he will be the man in charge when Spurs travel to second-placed Championship side Sheffield United for their fifth-round FA Cup meeting on Wednesday.

Tottenham will be looking to advance to the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2017-18 season, when Fernando Llorente scored a hat-trick in their 6-1 replay against Rochdale.

Spurs, who have no fresh injury concerns, have been knocked out of the competition in the fifth round for three consecutive campaigns.

Last season that defeat came at the hands of Championship side Middlesbrough thanks to Josh Coburn’s 107th-minute winner. 

Stellini stressed the cup was still of utmost importance to his fourth-placed Premier League side, who remain in a tight battle to secure a Champions League place next season.

He added: “We have to progress. We have to try to win the game. It’s an important competition, we take seriously all the competitions and we want to follow our momentum and we want to bring the same energy we had in our stadium to an away game.

Spurs fell to Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fifth round last season
Spurs fell to Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fifth round last season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“This is really important. If we feel good to do this, we can win the game, progress in the FA Cup and then we will see what happens in the next round. We have to be good, focused and determined to win this game.

“There is no priority. We have to win and we have to try to win every game and then we’ll see what happens in the end.

“Step by step we look what happens in the next game. We decide by taking decisions thinking about the next game but we don’t like to look long-term. But to have a good vision in a long period you have to be careful in what happens today, tomorrow and the next game.”

