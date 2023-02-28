Jose Mourinho sees red as Cremonese beat Roma to end long wait for a win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jose Mourinho was sent off as his Roma side lost to previously winless Cremonese in Serie A.

The Portuguese saw red for the third time this season just seconds into the second half of the match after clashing with the fourth official.

Mourinho joined his assistant Salvatore Foti in the stands, with the latter serving a touchline ban himself for using insults when these two sides met in the Coppa Italia.

𝗙𝗧@USCremonese have their first win of the #SerieA season and what a way to get it! 🤩#CremoneseRoma pic.twitter.com/uqBS8zVsWl — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) February 28, 2023

Mourinho’s side were trailing 1-0 at the time after Frank Tsadjout struck the hosts in the 17th minute.

Without their coach, Roma drew level in the 71st minute through Leonardo Spinazzola’s strike, but parity lasted only 12 minutes.

Daniel Ciofani went down under a challenge from Rui Patricio in the box and it was Ciofani who stepped up to convert the penalty.

The victory lifts Cremonese off the foot of the table at the expense of Sampdoria.

Juventus twice came from behind to secure a 4-2 win at home to city rivals Torino.

The visitors, looking to move above their neighbours in the league, led two minutes in when Yann Karamoh turned in Alessandro Buongiorno’s corner, but Juan Cuadrado cancelled that out 16 minutes later.

Torino led again in the 43rd minute as Antonio Sanabria fired in, but Danilo’s header in first-half stoppage time ended their celebrations, and Juve improved after the break.

Bremer headed them in front against his former club in the 71st minute before Adrien Rabiot made sure 10 minutes from time.