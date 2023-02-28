At least 50,000 killed in Turkey and Syria quakes, says UN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
At least 50,000 killed in Turkey and Syria quakes, says UN

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 8:20 pm
A man walks past collapsed buildings following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria (Ghaith Alsayed/AP)
A man walks past collapsed buildings following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria (Ghaith Alsayed/AP)

The devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria have killed at least 50,000 people, with many more injured, tens of thousands still missing and hundreds of thousands homeless, the UN humanitarian chief said.

Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council that three weeks after the magnitude 7.8 quake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, followed by strong aftershocks including on Monday, the scale of the disaster is now much clearer: at least 44,000 people have been killed in Turkey and about 6,000 in Syria, mainly in the rebel-held north-west.

The UN flash appeal for 397.6 million dollars (£330 million) to help Syrian quake victims is 42% funded and the one billion dollar (£830 million) appeal for victims in Turkey is just 7.4% funded – and this only covers emergency needs for the next three months, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Mr Griffiths told the council meeting focusing on Syria that before the earthquakes 15.3 million people – 70% of the country’s population – needed humanitarian assistance, and he said he saw during a post-quake visit that in harsh winter conditions entire neighbourhoods have been destroyed.

People sit by a building destroyed in recent earthquake in Aleppo, Syria
People sit by a building destroyed in the recent earthquake in Aleppo, Syria (Omar Sanadiki/AP)

“Early assessments indicated five million people in Syria require basic shelter and non-food assistance,” the undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs said.

“In many areas, four to five families are packed into tents, with no special facilities for older people, people with chronic illnesses or those with disabilities.”

In addition, Mr Griffiths told council members that hundreds of buildings are at high risk of collapsing, thousands more may need to be demolished, the risk of disease is growing amid a pre-quake cholera outbreak, and the price of food and other essential items is climbing higher.

“Women and children face increased harassment, violence and risk of exploitation and the need for psychosocial support is great,” he said.

Mr Griffiths said machines need to be imported to Syria to clear rubble, equipment is needed for makeshift hospitals, and tools are needed to restore access to drinking water.

People warm themselves next to a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey
People warm themselves next to a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

“The UN is working to address unintended obstacles generated by sanctions and counter-terrorism laws, including procurement hurdles and delays for materials to repair essential infrastructure, medical supplies, or security equipment for our operations,” he said.

As for Turkey, the two very large earthquakes on February 6 “caused an estimated 34.2 billion dollars (£28.4 billion) in direct physical damages”, the equivalent of 4% of the country’s 2021 GDP, according to a World Bank rapid damage assessment report released on Monday.

The report said recovery and reconstruction costs will be much larger, potentially twice as large, and that GDP losses associated to economic disruptions will also add to the cost of the earthquakes.

