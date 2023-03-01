Phil Foden ‘back to normal’ following cup double as Man City push for silverware

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Phil Foden ‘back to normal’ following cup double as Man City push for silverware

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 11:50 am Updated: March 1, 2023, 11:56 am
Phil Foden believes he is ‘back to normal’ after a difficult time at Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)
Phil Foden believes he is 'back to normal' after a difficult time at Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

Phil Foden says he is “back to normal” to help Manchester City’s tilt for silverware.

Foden made it three goals in two games with a double in Tuesday’s 3-0 FA Cup fifth-round win at Bristol City following a difficult spell in his career.

The England forward has not been a regular City starter since the World Cup and has had to cope with an ankle injury in recent weeks.

Bristol City v Manchester City – Emirates FA Cup – Fifth Round – Ashton Gate
Phil Foden now has a dozen goals for Manchester City this season (Adam Davy/PA)

But Foden now has 12 goals for the season and is City’s joint-second top scorer alongside Riyad Mahrez, after Erling Haaland.

“I’m very delighted,” Foden told mancity.com after the Ashton Gate win.

“The last two games I look back to normal and back to myself.

“I’m feeling comfortable in my feet, I had a small injury. Now you can tell I’m back and I’m hungry to help the team as much as possible.”

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips also had an opportunity to impress in the West Country.

Phillips, who underwent shoulder surgery in September, made only his second start following his potential £45million summer move from Leeds and struck the crossbar from range in the second minute.

But the 27-year-old understandably looked rusty at times and boss Pep Guardiola said: “It’s not easy when you don’t play much.

“Immediately, to play in this type of game, it’s not easy for him.

“He played more than well. Of course he needs the rhythm and the contribution, but it was important to give Rodri time (out).

“We need him and we can rely on him and we need him and that’s the most important thing.”

City return to Premier League action at home to Newcastle on Saturday challenging on three trophy fronts.

But Guardiola dismissed talk of a potential treble, saying: “Forget about it, when you start to talk about that you start to drop competitions.

“We are not ready for one second to think about that. It’s now just Newcastle. Still we are in three competitions, that is the biggest credit.

“I know we can not drop points in the Premier League and in the Champions League, we will see what will happen in two weeks. But it’s important we are there and we will continue as long as possible.”

Bristol City’s defeat was their first since Boxing Day – a run of 12 games – and boss Nigel Pearson believes the Robins are capable of mounting a play-off push.

They are currently 10 points adrift of sixth-placed Luton in the Championship, with a game in hand.

Pearson said: “We need to make sure we don’t compromise our standards in any game here on in.

Bristol City v Manchester City – Emirates FA Cup – Fifth Round – Ashton Gate
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson believes his side can mount a play-off challenge in the Sky Bet Championship (Nick Potts/PA)

“We’ve worked really hard since the turn of the year because we were under pressure to find results.

“People were asking questions of us as a side and obviously me as the manager and that’s something which collectively we’ve had a positive response to.

“We need to see how good we can be between now and the end of the season because there is potential to push for a play-off position.”

