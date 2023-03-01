Greek stationmaster arrested after train crash kills at least 38

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Greek stationmaster arrested after train crash kills at least 38

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 12:20 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 5:55 pm
Firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision in Tempe near Larissa city, Greece (Vaggelis Kousioras/AP/PA)
Firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision in Tempe near Larissa city, Greece (Vaggelis Kousioras/AP/PA)

Greek police say the stationmaster in the city of Larissa has been arrested following the train crash that left at least 38 people dead.

A police statement identified the suspect only as a 59-year-old man. Another two people have been detained for questioning.

Fire Service officials said 36 people were killed and at least 85 were hurt after multiple train carriages derailed and at least three caught on fire after the crash just before midnight near Tempe, some 235 miles north of Athens.

Visiting the accident scene, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the government must help the injured recover and identify the dead.

“I can guarantee one thing: We will find out the causes of this tragedy and we will do all that’s in our power so that something like this never happens again,” Mr Mitsotakis said.

On Wednesday, the government declared three days of national mourning, while flags flew at half-staff outside all European Commission buildings in Brussels.

Greece Train Collision
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second right, accompanied by transport minister Kostas Karamanlis, left, looks the debris after the collision in Tempe (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister’s Office via AP/PA)

Rescue crews illuminated the scene with floodlights before dawn on Wednesday as they searched frantically through the twisted, smoking wreckage for survivors.

Survivors said several passengers were thrown through the windows of the train carriages due to the impact.

They said others fought to free themselves after the passenger train buckled, slamming into a field next to the tracks near a gorge about 235 miles north of Athens where major highway and rail tunnels are located.

“There were many big pieces of steel,” said Vassilis Polyzos, a local resident who was one of the first people on the scene. “The trains were completely destroyed, both passenger and freight trains.”

A crane operator, firefighters and rescuers work the scene of a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece
A crane operator, firefighters and rescuers work the scene of a collision in Tempe, about 235 miles north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece (Vaggelis Kousioras/AP)

He said dazed and disoriented people were escaping out of the train’s rear cars as he arrived.

“People, naturally, were scared — very scared,” he said. “They were looking around, searching; they didn’t know where they were.”

The trains crashed just before the Vale of Tempe, a gorge that separates the regions of Thessaly and Macedonia. Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of the Thessaly area, told Greece’s Skai television the two trains crashed head on at high speed.

Firefighters operate after a collision in Tempe near Larissa city, Greece early Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Firefighters operate after a collision in Tempe near Larissa city (George Kidonas/InTime News/AP)

“Carriage one and two no longer exist, and the third has derailed,” he said.

Rescuers wearing head lamps worked in thick smoke, pulling pieces of mangled metal from the carriages to search for trapped people.

Others scoured the field with flashlights and checked underneath the wreckage. Several of the dead are believed to have been found in the restaurant area near the front of the passenger train which was carrying hundreds of people.

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, early on Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, early on Wednesday (Vaggelis Kousioras/AP)

“The evacuation process is ongoing and is being carried out under very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two trains,” Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakoyiannis said.

Hospital units used to treat burn victims had been alerted in the area, he said, adding that dozens of ambulances were involved in the rescue effort.

“It was a very powerful collision. This is a terrible night… it’s hard to describe the scene,” Mr Agorastos earlier told state-run television.

Officials said many of the passengers on board the Athens to Thessaloniki train had been students returning home after celebrating Carnival over the long weekend.

“This is a terrible tragedy that is hard to comprehend,” said Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga. “I feel so sorry for the parents of these kids.”

A passenger walks on a road after a train collision in Larissa city, Greece
A passenger walks on a road after the train collision in Larissa city, Greece (Vaggelis Kousioras/AP)

“The front section of the train was smashed… we’re getting cranes to come in and special lifting equipment to clear the debris and lift the rail cars. There’s debris flung all around the crash site.”

Government officials said the army has been contacted to assist in the rescue.

The possible cause of the collision was not immediately clear. Two rail officials were being questioned by police but had not been detained.

Passengers who received minor injuries or were unharmed were transported by bus to Thessaloniki, 80 miles to the north. Police took their names as they arrived, in an effort to track anyone who may be missing.

Firefighters operate after a collision in Tempe near Larissa city, Greece early Wednesday, March 1, 2023
A train carrying hundreds of passengers collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece, killing and injuring dozens passengers (George Kidonas/InTime News/AP)

A teenage survivor who did not give his name told reporters that just before the crash he felt a strong braking and saw sparks and then there was a sudden stop.

“Our carriage didn’t derail, but the ones in front did and were smashed,” he said, visibly shaken.

He added that the first car caught fire and that he used a bag to break the window of his car, the fourth, and escape.

Rail operator Hellenic Train said the northbound passenger train from Athens to Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, had about 350 passengers on board.

Officials said the army had been contacted to assist.

Hellenic Train, which has added high-speed services in recent years, is operated by Italy’s FS Group, which runs rail services in several European countries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
The A92 on-slip is closed heading onto the A90 at Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 12 hours due to a shed…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Big Partnership has hired Phil Allan and Lyndsay Aitken. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190 mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Lockdown caused many children to feel extreme loneliness (Image: M-Production/Shutterstock)
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Kenneth Menegbo. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cyclist sent sprawling over bonnet by careless driver in Aberdeen city centre
Moray Food Plus manager Mairi McCallum. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented