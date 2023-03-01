Newcastle chairman ‘a sitting minister of Saudi government’ – US court document

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newcastle chairman ‘a sitting minister of Saudi government’ – US court document

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 8:50 pm
Newcastle chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan is described as a “sitting minister of the Saudi government” in a document submitted to a US court (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan is described as a “sitting minister of the Saudi government” in a document submitted to a US court (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan is described as “a sitting minister of the Saudi government” in a document submitted to a court in the United States, raising fresh questions over the level of separation between the club’s ownership and the Saudi state.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought a controlling stake in Newcastle in October 2021, but the deal was only given the green light after the Premier League received “legally-binding assurances” that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would not have any control over the club.

However, the PIF is challenging an order to produce documents in a US lawsuit involving the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, arguing the fund itself and its governor Al Rumayyan “are not ordinary third parties”.

Newcastle fans celebrate the Saudi-led takeover in October 2021
Newcastle fans celebrate the Saudi-led takeover in October 2021 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A document filed on Tuesday, which has been seen by the PA news agency, states: “The order is an extraordinary infringement on the sovereignty of a foreign state that is far from justified here. The PIF and His Excellency Yasir Othman Al Rumayyan are not ordinary third parties subject to basic discovery relevance standards.

“They are a sovereign instrumentality of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a sitting minister of the Saudi government, and they cannot be compelled to provide testimony and documents in a US proceeding unless their conduct – not LIV’s or anyone else’s – is truly the ‘gravamen’ of the case.”

The PIF is chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Newcastle have been contacted for comment while the Premier League has declined to comment.

The PIF has also declined to comment. It is understood to have given legal undertakings to the Premier League that the fund, and not the Saudi state, has control over Newcastle.

The PIF initially withdrew from its takeover bid for the club in July 2020 as a result of an “unforeseeably prolonged process”.

But the deal was resurrected, with the Premier League confirming it had approved the takeover on October 7, 2021 and adding: “The Premier League has now received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United Football Club.”

The Premier League and its chief executive Richard Masters approved the Newcastle takeover in 2021
The Premier League and its chief executive Richard Masters approved the Newcastle takeover in 2021 (Mike Egerton/PA)

The dispute had centred over who would have controlling influence of the club, and should therefore be subject to the league’s owners’ and directors’ test.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told the BBC in November 2021 that if his organisation found evidence there was state involvement in the running of the club “we can remove the consortium as owners of the club”.

Newcastle have enjoyed a positive campaign under their new owners, with the team in contention for Champions League qualification and having reached their first Wembley final since 1999 in the Carabao Cup.

