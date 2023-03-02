US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 11:46 am Updated: March 2, 2023, 7:17 pm
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, right, and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov (Olivier Douliery/Pool/AP)
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, right, and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov (Olivier Douliery/Pool/AP)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov spoke briefly at a meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 20 nations in the first high-level meeting in months between the two countries.

US officials said Mr Blinken and Mr Lavrov chatted for roughly 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G20 conference in New Delhi, India.

The short encounter comes as relations between Washington and Moscow have plummeted while tensions over Russia’s war with Ukraine have soared.

A senior US official said Mr Blinken used the discussion to make three points to Mr Lavrov: that the US would support Ukraine in the conflict for as long as it takes to bring the war to an end; that Russia should reverse its decision to suspend participation in the New Start nuclear treaty; and that Moscow should release detained American Paul Whelan.

APTOPIX India G20
Sergei Lavrov smokes as he walks to the second session of the G20 foreign ministers meeting (Manish Swarup/AP)

The official declined to characterise Mr Lavrov’s response but said Mr Blinken did not get the impression that there would be any change in Russia’s behaviour in the near term.

Mr Lavrov, who did not mention speaking to Mr Blinken, told reporters that Moscow will continue to pursue its action in Ukraine.

He shrugged off Western claims of Russia’s isolation, saying “we aren’t feeling isolated, it’s the West that has isolated itself, and it will eventually come to realise it”.

He said Russia remains open to talks on ending the conflict in Ukraine but he accused the West of effectively blocking such talks.

“They are calling on us to have talks but I don’t remember any Western colleagues calling on Ukraine to have talks,” he said. “They are encouraging Ukraine to continue the war.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Mr Blinken had asked to speak to Mr Lavrov.

It was their first contact since last summer, when Mr Blinken called Mr Lavrov by phone about a US proposal for Russia to release Mr Whelan and detained WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Ms Griner was later released in a swap for imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but Mr Whelan is still detained in Russia after being accused of spying.

The last time Mr Blinken and Mr Lavrov met in person was in Geneva, Switzerland, in January 2022 on the eve of Russia’s invasion.

At that meeting, Mr Blinken warned Mr Lavrov about consequences Russia would face if it went ahead with its planned military operation but also sought to address some complaints that Russian president Vladimir Putin had made about the US. and Nato.

Those talks proved to be inconclusive as Russia moved ahead with its plans to invade and Mr Blinken then cancelled a scheduled follow-up meeting with Mr Lavrov that was set for just two days before Moscow eventually invaded on February 24 2022.

The two men have attended several international conferences together since the war began, notably the last G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali, Indonesia, last year, but had not come face-to-face until Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Iain Kelly leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Alison Wilson, UHI, with Iain Robertson and Alison Hood from Statkraft UK at the scholarships launch. Picture Trevor Martin
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi during a visit to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), in Glasgow, as she campaigns to be First Minister and SNP leader, following the resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture date: Thursday March 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Jim Goodwin believes he can steer Dundee United away from relegation. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
New Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
MSP for the Highlands and Islands Rhoda Grant raised the issue of bullying with the first minister in Holyrood. Image: Rhoda Grant.
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Members of the PTA and St John Scotland with the newly installed defibrillator at Crombie Primary School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community

Editor's Picks

Most Commented