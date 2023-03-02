Erik ten Hag and South American stars have Man Utd dancing to their beat – Fred

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag and South American stars have Man Utd dancing to their beat – Fred

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 1:01 pm
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, centre, celebrates with Lisandro Martinez, left, and Antony after winning the Carabao Cup (John Walton/PA)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, centre, celebrates with Lisandro Martinez, left, and Antony after winning the Carabao Cup (John Walton/PA)

Fred believes Erik ten Hag and Manchester United’s South American summer signings have helped transform the group’s mentality.

After limping from game to game towards the end of a wretched 2021-22 season, the Red Devils have looked rejuvenated since the summer appointment of the meticulous Dutchman.

Ten Hag has overseen a sea change in quality and culture at United, who picked up their first trophy in six years after beating Newcastle in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Asked it was down to being a more confident side than before, Fred said: “Everything. Like today, we were 1-0 down, every moment we believe, we believe in the game.

“We have the mentality, it’s important to keep this to win the trophies.”

United will need that psychological strength at Anfield on Sunday when they take on Liverpool – a team Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly called his “mentality monsters” down the years.

The Red Devils have not won at their rivals since January 2016 but they head to Merseyside in confident mood and bolstered by their South American contingent’s drive.

Serial winner Casemiro has helped changed the mindset of the team since joining in the summer, as has fellow Brazil international Antony and Argentinian World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez.

“We bring in players with good mentality,” Fred said as he did an external interview in English for the first time.

Casemiro
Casemiro has helped transform Manchester United’s fortunes (John Walton/PA)

“Now the players that were here before change mentality as well. Everyone is important, now we have one way to go.”

The arrival of Casemiro has felt particularly important for United given the former Real Madrid star’s mindset and quality.

“I love to play with Casemiro,” Fred said. “We have a good squad, in midfield and everywhere. It’s important to have a good squad, we have a lot of games.

“He’s a big leader, he talks a lot with us, with every player, every day. He tries to work on his English as well.

“He is a good guy, everyone knows this, he has a good way in the dressing room.”

Asked if Casemiro has helped with United’s mentality change, Fred added: “Of course, Casemiro, he won a lot of trophies in Real Madrid.

“He has a good mentality in the national team as well, he’s important to be a part of our squad.”

While United can look forward to an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Fulham, West Ham full-back Ben Johnson was left ruing what could have been.

“We thought we had a great chance in the FA Cup,” he said. “We’ve obviously seen the results of the teams who have been knocked out and it’s a missed opportunity.

“When we come here it seems like we never get the rewards we deserve in the results. We’ve come here a few times and been so close, only to lose goals in the last minute through no fault of anyone.

“We defended so well and played some great stuff – what we’re doing is coming together but it’s unfortunate that we didn’t get the result today and didn’t go through.”

Editor's Picks

