Pep Guardiola believes Man City are treated harshly by referees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Pep Guardiola believes Man City are treated harshly by referees

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 10:33 pm
Pep Guardiola has complained about Manchester City’s treatment by referees (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola has complained about Manchester City’s treatment by referees (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola feels his Manchester City side are being dealt with more harshly by referees than other teams.

Yet the City manager will not complain to the Premier League having been angered by the recent charges imposed on the club by the competition for alleged breaches of financial rules.

Guardiola revealed his frustration about officials as he prepared his side for the visit of Newcastle on Saturday.

Ederson
Guardiola felt Ederson was unfairly singled out when he was booked at Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag branded Newcastle as an “annoying” side with a tendency for time-wasting in the build-up to the Carabao Cup final last week.

When asked about this in his pre-match press conference, Guardiola suggested his team were more likely to be punished than the Magpies, referring to a recent booking for goalkeeper Ederson during last month’s win at Arsenal.

Guardiola said: “It depends on the referee but I’m pretty sure the (time-wasting) yellow will be for Ederson.

“How many thousand million games do teams come to Etihad Stadium and waste time for the keepers?

“Twenty seconds every time – the goal kick, long ball, long ball and nothing happened. Absolutely nothing happened.

“And after we go to Arsenal away, with a team that wants to be active to play and we get a yellow card.

“That is why I’m far away (from making) comments about the referees because I don’t care one second. They can do whatever they want.”

This comes after Guardiola complained about yellow cards for Rico Lewis and Erling Haaland in games against Leeds and Everton respectively over Christmas. While not necessarily critical of the bookings themselves, he felt similar offences by the opponents were not being dealt with as severely.

Guardiola, however, said this was not an issue he wanted to raise with the Premier League as he simply does not want to communicate with that organisation.

City were charged with more than 100 breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations by the Premier League last month and Guardiola feels any contact is better left to other club officials or lawyers.

“I don’t talk with the Premier League, we are accused by them,” said Guardiola. “No (contact with) referees, no Premier League, no care.

“How many times after press conference do I complain about referees or make an appointment? I don’t even know before games who the referee is going to be and I don’t talk with them before or after.

“And now we can’t talk about the Premier League or whatever. We are busy defending with our lawyers. I don’t have time to spend time with that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
2
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
3
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
4
A Sikorsky S-92A Helibus at Aberdeen International Airport last year. Image: .Chris Sumner.
North Sea helicopter emergency lands at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland
5
British Airways flight Inverness
More than 100 Inverness passengers stuck in London after British Airways flight cancelled
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween Picture shows; Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Copyline Date; 03/03/2023
Drink-driving Highland minister crashed car and kept going – despite only having three tyres
7
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
8
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’
9
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
10
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain’s Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night

More from Press and Journal

Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will face the Dons after being appointed new Dundee United boss. Image: SNS.
Barry Robson urges Aberdeen players to block out drama around facing former boss Jim…
Two fire appliances were sent to the incident. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Fire crews called out to wildfire near the A941 south of Lossiemouth
Estate agents claim they are becoming "short" of homes to sell in Alford, pictured.
Councillor launches campaign to bring cash machine back to Alford
Big Noise Torry provides free music tuition to hundreds of children in disadvantaged parts of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Decision to slash Big Noise Torry's funding slammed by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
Bucksburn Swimming Pool. 2nd December 2013. Picture by Kath Flannery.
More than 3,000 sign petition as fight launched to save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Loganair ATR72
Loganair suspends Inverness flights to the islands due to industrial action
Duncan Hendry, former arts supremo in Aberdeen, has died at the age of 72.
Tributes paid to former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Duncan Hendry
Members of the Great Western Community Trust. From left, Tom Murray, Sandy Stephens, Leila Turner-Smith, Iain McKenzie and Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Volunteers seek 900 supporters to secure funding for new Aberdeen community centre
Climate change protesters. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Climate change measures took cliff edge cuts in council budgets, warn Greens
2
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan signs new deal to remain at Pittodrie until 2026

Editor's Picks

Most Commented