Kurt Kitayama takes lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Kurt Kitayama takes lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 11:49 pm
Kurt Kitayama leads by two shots at the halfway stage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)
Kurt Kitayama leads by two shots at the halfway stage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Kurt Kitayama leads the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the halfway stage after world number one Jon Rahm was blown off course at windy Bay Hill.

Gusts up to 25 miles per hour made for challenging conditions in Florida and first-round leader Rahm suffered by carding a four-over 76, his highest score since the third round of the PGA Championship last May.

Kitayama has never won on the PGA Tour, but the Californian surged to the top of the leaderboard on nine under with a 68 that included five birdies and a solitary blemish at the par five 16th.

Bay Hill Golf
World number one Jon Rahm had a day to forget at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

The 30-year-old holds a two-shot lead over Jordan Spieth, who closed with a 69 after almost going out of bounds at the 18th before missing his par putt.

Xander Schauffele and Corey Connors – who produced the best second-round score of 66 – are tied on six under, while US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick and American trio Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Davis Riley are a shot further back.

Rahm, who already has three PGA Tour wins this year, was among the early starters on the back nine and his day began badly when he drove into the water at the 11th and dropped a shot.

The Spaniard recovered with a birdie at the short 14th but four shots went in the final five holes, including a double bogey seven at the sixth after he found the water again.

Rahm, among a group on three under, lies one stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy who played himself back into contention after a difficult first day.

McIlroy followed up his opening 73 with a battling 69 that saw him birdie three of the four par fives.

Shot of the day belonged to Viktor Hovland, who also finished two under after a hole in one at the 183-yard seventh.

Hovland produced a perfect seven-iron for his fourth PGA Tour ace, and the 23rd in the 57-year history of the tournament.

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and England’s Justin Rose were among notable players to miss the cut.

Rose’s hopes of playing the weekend were ruined by a triple bogey eight at the sixth after he drove into the water twice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
2
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
3
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
4
A Sikorsky S-92A Helibus at Aberdeen International Airport last year. Image: .Chris Sumner.
North Sea helicopter emergency lands at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland
5
British Airways flight Inverness
More than 100 Inverness passengers stuck in London after British Airways flight cancelled
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween Picture shows; Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Copyline Date; 03/03/2023
Drink-driving Highland minister crashed car and kept going – despite only having three tyres
7
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
8
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’
9
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
10
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain’s Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night

More from Press and Journal

Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will face the Dons after being appointed new Dundee United boss. Image: SNS.
Barry Robson urges Aberdeen players to block out drama around facing former boss Jim…
Two fire appliances were sent to the incident. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Fire crews called out to wildfire near the A941 south of Lossiemouth
Estate agents claim they are becoming "short" of homes to sell in Alford, pictured.
Councillor launches campaign to bring cash machine back to Alford
Big Noise Torry provides free music tuition to hundreds of children in disadvantaged parts of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Decision to slash Big Noise Torry's funding slammed by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
Bucksburn Swimming Pool. 2nd December 2013. Picture by Kath Flannery.
More than 3,000 sign petition as fight launched to save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Loganair ATR72
Loganair suspends Inverness flights to the islands due to industrial action
Duncan Hendry, former arts supremo in Aberdeen, has died at the age of 72.
Tributes paid to former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Duncan Hendry
Members of the Great Western Community Trust. From left, Tom Murray, Sandy Stephens, Leila Turner-Smith, Iain McKenzie and Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Volunteers seek 900 supporters to secure funding for new Aberdeen community centre
Climate change protesters. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Climate change measures took cliff edge cuts in council budgets, warn Greens
2
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan signs new deal to remain at Pittodrie until 2026

Editor's Picks

Most Commented