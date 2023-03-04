Kylian Mbappe breaks Paris St Germain scoring record with 201st goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Kylian Mbappe breaks Paris St Germain scoring record with 201st goal

By Press Association
March 4, 2023, 10:33 pm
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his landmark goal (Aurelien Morissard/AP)
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his landmark goal (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Kylian Mbappe became Paris St Germain’s all-time leading scorer with his 201st goal in Saturday’s 4-2 Ligue 1 victory over Nantes.

The 24-year-old France star drew level with Edinson Cavani thanks to two goals against Marseille last weekend.

He had to wait until injury time at the end of this game for his moment, turning smartly and slotting into the bottom corner to add gloss to a victory that puts PSG 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 12th minute and the leaders looked in complete control when Jaouen Hadjam put through his own net soon after but Nantes fought back to equalise through Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago.

It took until the hour mark for PSG to move back in front, Mbappe setting up Danilo Pereira before applying the coup de grace himself.

Third-placed Lens were held to a 1-1 draw by Lille, with Jose Fonte’s own goal cancelled out by Jonathan David.

Bayern Munich defeated Stuttgart 2-1 to keep pace with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring PSG's opening goal
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring PSG’s opening goal (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Dortmund made it 10 wins in a row in all competitions against RB Leipzig on Friday night but Bayern moved back in front on goal difference after beating Stuttgart by the same scoreline.

Matthijs De Ligt gave Bayern the lead in the 39th minute and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the advantage just after the hour mark, with Stuttgart pulling one back late on through Juan Jose Perea.

Bayern now turn their attentions to the second leg of their Champions League clash with PSG on Wednesday, which they go into with a 1-0 advantage.

Third-placed Union Berlin are now five points adrift of the top two after being held to a goalless draw by Cologne.

It was the same result between Borussia Monchengladbach, who had Ramy Bensebaini sent off late on, and fifth-placed Freiburg while Schalke climbed off the bottom of the table with a 2-0 victory over Bochum, who replaced them.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores Bayern Munich's second goal against Stuttgart
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores Bayern Munich’s second goal against Stuttgart (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Manuel Riemann’s own goal just before half-time put Schalke ahead and Marius Bulter scored a second 11 minutes from time.

Augsburg were 2-1 winners over Werder Bremen while Leandro Barreiro scored the only goal in Mainz’s 1-0 victory against Hoffenheim.

Atletico Madrid thumped Sevilla 6-1 to climb up to third place in the LaLiga table.

There were doubles from Memphis Depay and Alvaro Morata and one each for Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Carrasco, with Sevilla’s sole strike coming from Youssef En-Nesyri before they had Pape Gueye sent off late on.

Late goals from Gerard Moreno and Jose Luis Morales earned sixth-placed Villarreal a 2-1 victory over struggling Almeria.

Bottom side Elche claimed their second league win of the season, Lucas Boye’s 88th-minute effort earning them a 1-0 success against Mallorca, while Getafe withstood a fightback to beat Girona 3-2.

Enes Unal scored a brace to put Getafe two up inside the first 15 minutes, and Borja Mayoral made it three before half-time.

Valentin Castellanos pulled one back shortly after the break, with Miguel Gutierrez grabbing a second 10 minutes from time, but they could not find an equaliser.

AC Milan missed the chance to move up to second in the Serie A table after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Fiorentina.

Nicolas Gonzalez struck from the penalty spot just after half-time and Luka Jovic’s second made sure of the points, although there was still time for Theo Hernandez to grab a late consolation.

Sixth-placed Atalanta were held to a goalless draw by Udinese as they made it three games without a win while Monza defeated Empoli 2-1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Big Noise Torry
Scottish Government steps in and restores Big Noise Torry’s funding
2
Ellon Primary School deputy headteacher, Jill Cooper, with Shrek the tortoise. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Pet tortoise arrives at Aberdeenshire primary school
3
Nicky Butt worked for the Manchester United youth academy for nine years. Image: PA.
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt reveals he was interviewed for the Aberdeen job
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
5
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
6
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
7
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
8
Get stuck in with delicious local produce, found at Forest Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh…
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug courier Jason Hawe jailed Picture shows; Drug courier Jason Hawe dob 11/12/1976. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug courier caught with £93,000 of crack cocaine was doing it to buy Christmas…
10
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
2

More from Press and Journal

Big Noise Torry works with children and young people from across the city. Image: Big Noise.
'Shame on SNP councillors': Readers react to Big Noise funding restored by Scottish Government
Road near Parkhill Garden Centre
Emergency services attend one-vehicle crash between Dyce and Bridge of Don
Coire an t-Sneachda mountain covered in snow
Injured Cairngorm climber taken in a helicopter during 'heavy snow shower' after suffering a…
CalMac ferry
Oban to Castlebay ferry cancelled amid 'medical emergency' onboard
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
Boats of the CalMac fleet - what age are ferries on the West Coast…
Canteen staff are proving very difficult to find. Image: Stock.
Western Isles patients may have to eat ready meals as hospital canteen faces closure…
Plenty to ponder for Peterhead boss David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown.
Falkirk 5-0 Peterhead: Bairns hit the goal trail in the final 30 minutes
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. A young Shetlander who used a Modern Apprenticeship to achieve her dream of working on a farm on the islands has been recognised as a finalist in the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Murray. Shetland. Supplied by Jamie Milne Date; 03/03/2023
Young Shetlander recognised in Scottish Apprenticeship Awards
Chocolate profiterole pudding. Image: Munchy Seeds
Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser
Heidi Talbot is coming to Aberdeen later this month. Image: Heidi Talbot.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Heidi Talbot on staying grounded while going global

Editor's Picks

Most Commented