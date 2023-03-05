Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap at Oscars in Netflix show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap at Oscars in Netflix show

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 5:35 am
Chris Rock (Anthony Devlin/AP)
Chris Rock (Anthony Devlin/AP)

A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special, streamed live on Netflix, in which the comedian bragged that he “took that hit like Pacquiao”.

The 58-year-old comedian on Saturday night performed his first stand-up special since last year’s Oscars.

Manny Pacquiao, a former boxer from the Philippines, is considered a great in the sport.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage streamed live from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, marked Netflix’s first foray into live streaming.

Rock, performing in all white and with a Prince medallion around his neck, immediately touched on last year’s Oscars while riffing on “wokeness”, hypersensitivity and what he called “selective outrage”.

“You never know who might get triggered,” said Rock.

“Anybody who says words hurt hasn’t been punched in the face.”

Will Smith (James Manning/PA)
Will Smith (James Manning/PA)

But Rock then launched into a series of wide-ranging topics examining contemporary issues, including virtue signalling, high-priced yoga pants, the Duchess of Sussex, the Kardashians, abortion rights, the Capitol riot and what he called America’s biggest addition: Attention.

“We used to want love, now we just want likes,” said Rock.

Rock, who also riffed on how he would respond if his father transitioned to a woman (he would support him, Rock said), made his clear Selective Outrage was not going to be just a Will Smith show.

Only occasionally did Rock’s material dovetail with the 2022 Oscars, like it did when Rock joked about the oddity of Snoop Dogg becoming such a venerated pitch man for advertisers.

“I’m not dissing Snoop,” said Rock.

“The last thing I need is another mad rapper.”

But an hour into his set, Rock closed the special with a torrent of material about the infamous Academy Awards moment.

“You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith. Everybody knows,” Rock said.

“It still hurts. I got Summertime ringing in my ears.”

While Smith has apologised and repeatedly spoken about the incident since last March, Rock has avoided all the usual platforms where celebrities often go to air their feelings.

He never sat down with Oprah Winfrey, and turned away the many media outlets that would have loved to land an exclusive in-depth interview.

“I’m a not a victim, baby,” said Rock.

“You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying. You will never see it. Never going to happen.”

But Rock did use his encounter with Smith to shape and enliven his second stand-up special for Netflix.

Some of his best material was on their physical differences.

“We are not the same size. This guy does movies with my shirt off,” said Rock.

“You will never see me do a movie with my shirt off. If I’m in a movie getting open-heart surgery, I got on a sweater.”

“He played Muhammad Ali,” added Rock.

“I played Pookie in New Jack City.”

Ultimately, Rock suggested he was just caught in the crossfire in Smith’s relationship with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

It was a joke that Rock told about Pinkett Smith that prompted Smith to stride on stage and strike Rock.

The comedian on Saturday referenced Pinkett Smith’s earlier confessions of having an “entanglement” with another man while married.

“I did not have any entanglements,” said Rock.

“She hurt him way more than he hurt me.”

“I love Will Smith,” added Rock.

“Now I watch Emancipation just to see him get whooped.”

Before dropping his microphone and holding his arms up triumphantly, Rock left the crowd with one last zinger.

Rock said the reason why he did not physically retaliate at the Oscars was because “I got parents.”

“And you know what my parents taught me?” he said.

“Don’t fight in front of white people.”

Netflix added pre- and post-show bookends of star-studded live programming with, as host comedian Ronny Chieng said, “every comedy legend who owes Netflix a favour”.

Bono lent a opening introduction.

Dana Carvey and David Spade hosted the after-show.

Sir Paul McCartney, Tracy Morgan, Adam Sandler, Jerry Seinfeld and one of last year’s Oscar hosts, Wanda Sykes, all added pre-taped messages.

Arsenio Hall guaranteed Rock’s set would cause Smith to smack his television set.

For much of the past year, Rock has been touring new material in a long string of performances as part of his Ego Death tour.

The shows, which had been announced before the 2022 Oscars, have featured performances with Dave Chappelle and Kevin Hart.

On the road, Rock has often worked in jokes and reflections on the slap.

Will Smith with his Oscar (Doug Peters/Archive/PA)
Will Smith with his Oscar (Doug Peters/Archive/PA)

Rock first broke his public silence about the slap three nights after the Oscar ceremony, last year in Boston.

“How was your weekend?” he asked the crowd.

He added that he was “still kind of processing what happened”.

After plenty of processing, Rock retook the cultural spotlight just a week before the March 12 Oscars, where the slap is sure to revisited by this year’s host, Jimmy Kimmel.

In the aftermath of last year’s events, Smith resigned his membership to the film academy.

The academy board of governors banned Smith from the Oscars and all other academy events for a decade.

At the annual luncheon for nominees held last month, motion picture academy president Janet Yang voiced regret about how the incident was handled, calling the academy’s response “inadequate”.

Bill Kramer, the academy’s chief executive, has said the academy has since instituted a crisis communications team to prepare for and more rapidly respond to the unexpected.

Selective Outrage is Rock’s second special for Netflix, following 2018’s Tambourine.

They are part of a two-special 40 million US dollar deal Rock signed with the streamer in 2016.

As new as the live Selective Outrage was for Netflix, it was hard not to notice a few familiar things about it.

“You’ve got to give it to the tech companies for inventing something that existed for decades,” said Chieng.

“We’re doing a comedy show on Saturday night … live. Genius.”

