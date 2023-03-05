Teenage hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenage hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 7:05 am
A man shovels snow off the roof of a store in Crestline, California (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)
A man shovels snow off the roof of a store in Crestline, California (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

Search crews have rescued people stranded for days in snow after back-to-back storms hit California’s mountain communities and trapped many in their homes.

A pair of teenage hikers were rescued by helicopter from the snow-plastered San Bernardino mountains.

Cesar Ramirez’s 17-year-old son and his friend were found after heading off for a 10-day trek in the Southern California mountains.

The teenagers were avid hikers with ample foods in their backpacks, a tent and snowshoes, plus extensive training.

Snow is cleared from a road in California
Snow is cleared from a road in California (InyoSAR via AP)

But when the snow began pummelling the mountains east of Los Angeles and Mr Ramirez lost contact with them through a tracking app, he called the San Bernardino County sheriff’s department.

They dispatched a helicopter to the boys’ last known location, followed their tracks and spotted and rescued them. By then, Mr Ramirez’s son had lost his jacket to the wind, and their tent had broken, the father said.

“They’ve told us, ‘We were already convinced we were going to die’,” said Mr Ramirez, of Cypress, California.

The dramatic rescue came as California has struggled to dig out residents in mountain communities from as much as 10 feet of snow.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties including San Bernardino County, where the massive snowfall has closed roads, caused power outages, collapsed roofs and trapped residents in their homes for days.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s Sgt John Scalise said the boys were slightly hypothermic and lucky to be alive after huddling together for three nights to stay warm.

Snow-covered road in California
Back-to-back storms have hit California’s mountain communities and trapped many in their homes (InyoSAR via AP)

He said they were well-prepared for the hike but not for the massive amounts of snow.

“They knew there was weather. But I don’t think they expected the amount,” he said.

In a separate rescue operation further north in Inyo County, a man was found waving inside his partly snow-covered vehicle after the California Highway Patrol identified a mobile phone ping linked to him and sent out a helicopter crew.

He drove out from the community of Big Pine and was last heard from on February 24, said sheriff’s authorities in the county on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada.

Another strong storm dumped more snow Saturday on Northern California mountain communities, and a winter storm warning was in effect through to early Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

In Southern California’s San Bernardino Mountains, authorities have been working to clear roads and distribute food, water and blankets to snow-battered residents while the Red Cross has set up a shelter at a local high school.

Authorities have said some residents could be shut in for another week because of the challenges in clearing out so much snow.

