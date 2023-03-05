Athlete who died in shipwreck off Italy ‘left Pakistan to help disabled son’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Athlete who died in shipwreck off Italy ‘left Pakistan to help disabled son’

By Press Association
March 5, 2023
Part of the wreckage of the boat that washed ashore in southern Italy (Paolo Santalucia/AP)
Part of the wreckage of the boat that washed ashore in southern Italy (Paolo Santalucia/AP)

A player in Pakistan’s national football team who died in a migrant shipwreck off Italy embarked on the voyage to find medical treatment for her disabled three-year-old son, according to her sister and a friend.

They said hospitals had told Shahida Raza that help overseas could be her only option.

Ms Raza, who also played for Pakistan’s national field hockey team and was from Quetta in the south-western province of Baluchistan, was one of at least 67 people who died in the shipwreck.

The overcrowded wooden boat they were travelling in broke apart in rough waters in the Ionian Sea off Calabria before dawn last Sunday.

Shahida Raza
Shahida Raza was among whose who died in the shipwreck off Italy’s southern coast (Pakistan Hockey Federation via AP)

The boat that set sail from the Turkish port of Izmir carried people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and other countries who were seeking a better quality of life in Europe.

According to survivor accounts, the vessel had at least 170 passengers before the tragedy happened.

Ms Raza’s sister, Sadia, said Shahida’s attempts to emigrate had one motive: “She only wanted her three-year-old disabled son to move, laugh and cry like other children. Shahida’s sole dream was the treatment of her disabled child. She risked her own life after hospitals in Pakistan told her that overseas medical aid could be the only option.”

The boy, Hassan, was not on the boat and remained in Pakistan. He suffered brain damage as a baby and is also paralysed on one side of his body, from head to toe.

It was not clear how Ms Raza intended to help him by travelling overseas and leaving him behind.

“She was a brave woman, as strong as a man,” said her sister. “She got her son treated at the Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi. She was told that if he was taken abroad, there could possibly be good treatment.”

Aga Khan authorities were unable to comment on the case.

Coffins of those who died in the shipwreck
Coffins of those who died in the shipwreck (AP)

“What a mother does for her children, nobody else can. Shahida always wanted to handle things on her own,” Sadia said. “We are proud of our sister.”

Pakistanis have paid tribute to Shahida across the country.

Photographs of her donning the country’s national colours and sporting accolades have appeared on television and social media, although it was reported that most people came to know of her after her death as women’s sports are not widely televised in Pakistan.

Local media also quoted her family as saying she had previously spoken about the lack of acknowledgement and recognition for her achievements.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi said Ms Raza’s tragedy had “deeply moved” him as the country had failed to provide her son with medical facilities.

The president, who was speaking at an international conference on cerebral palsy, said the professional training of health experts and an inclusive approach from society was vital for accommodating people with disabilities.

Ms Raza’s friend, Sumiya Mushtaq, said the 29-year-old athlete often expressed her concern about her child’s health.

“The inability to get cured of the disease at local hospitals compelled her to find a better future for her son abroad,” she said.

Her family in Pakistan is still awaiting the repatriation of her body.

