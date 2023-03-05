From Paris with goals: A closer look at Kylian Mbappe’s record-breaking numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

From Paris with goals: A closer look at Kylian Mbappe’s record-breaking numbers

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 8:01 am
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after becoming Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer (Franck Fife/AP)
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after becoming Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer (Franck Fife/AP)

Kylian Mbappe scored late on against Nantes on Saturday to become Paris St Germain’s record goalscorer.

The France star’s 201st goal for the capital club moved him clear of Edinson Cavani in their all-time scoring list and here, the PA news agency looks at his goals and how he compares.

Ligue 1

Mbappe’s goal against Nantes was his 136th for PSG in the French top flight since he joined the club in 2017, having scored 16 for Monaco as a teenager.

He scored 13 in his first season at the Parc des Princes and a career-best 33 in 29 appearances in his second, during which he turned 20.

His 18 the following season came in only 20 league appearances and he followed that up with 27 and then 28, top scorer in the league on both occasions.

He holds that status again this time around, three clear of Reims’ on-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, and with 18 in 22 games he is on course for another impressive tally.

Mbappe remains two behind Cavani’s league tally for the club of 138, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic (113) the only other man in three figures.

Champions League

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring against Manchester City in the Champions League
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring against Manchester City in the Champions League (Tim Goode/PA)

A further 36 of Mbappe’s record-breaking tally have come in Europe as PSG seek to translate their domestic dominance into Champions League glory.

With seven this season, he is within one of his best tally in the competition set in 2020-21 when his side reached the semi-finals before losing to Manchester City.

With six for Monaco taking his total to 40, the 24-year-old already ranks 17th on the competition’s scoring list since its inception in its current form in 1992.

Two of the players ahead of him are his current strike partners Lionel Messi, second behind Cristiano Ronaldo with 129, and Neymar on 43. Ibrahimovic scored 48 while Cavani ranks one place behind Mbappe with 35.

Other competitions

Mbappe has scored 27 times for PSG in the Coupe de France, including in the 2020-21 final against his former club Monaco.

That is one of three times Mbappe has helped PSG win the competition and crowned his best goal tally of seven, which also included doubles against Lille in the last 16 and Montpellier in the semi-final.

They also reached the 2019 final but Mbappe was sent off late in extra time before they lost to Rennes on penalties.

He scored twice in the Coupe de la Ligue in 2019-20, the last edition of France’s second cup, as well as in the Trophee des Champions – France’s ‘Super Cup’ between the league and cup winners – the same season.

His overall record for the club reads 201 goals in 247 appearances in all competitions. He scored 27 Monaco goals in total before moving to PSG and has 36 for France, ranking sixth all-time for Les Bleus and just one behind fifth-placed Karim Benzema.

Record scorers

Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring for Paris St Germain against Arsenal
Edinson Cavani was PSG’s previous record holder (Adam Davy/PA)

Mbappe had moved level with Cavani on 200 goals for PSG with a double against Marseille last week before nudging ahead on Saturday.

The pair are clear of third-placed Ibrahimovic, on 156, with Neymar on 118 and looking to move past the Swede in the coming seasons.

Pauleta (109) and Dominique Rocheteau (100) are PSG’s only other centurions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snowy road and house in Braemar
Snow and ice warnings in place for north, north-east and north-west of Scotland from…
2
Police appealed for witnesses. Image: Stock.
Motorbike passenger in ‘serious’ condition following collision on Aberdeen road
3
Big Noise Torry works with children and young people from across the city. Image: Big Noise.
‘Shame on SNP councillors’: Readers react to Big Noise funding restored by Scottish Government
4
Jon S Baird wants to show Tetris at the Belmont Filmhouse
North-east director wants to reopen Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse for special screenings of new Tetris…
5
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after becoming Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer (Franck Fife/AP)
Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are on the hunt for new homes – can…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Drug driver stopped on Quay Street Picture shows; Quay Street Ullapool. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man who lives in layby banned from the roads after drug-driving
7
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness

More from Press and Journal

The Rest and Be Thankful has been labelled one of Scotland's most dangerous roads. Image: Bear Scotland.
Argyll and Bute Council again pleads for 'permanent solution' to landslide-prone Rest and Be…
Gregor MacDonald (centre) celebrates netting for Brora Rangers.
Highland League: Comfortable victories for Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh
Stramash Elgin is seeking the temporary siting of timber buildings to provide shelter for the nursery’s youngsters.
Temporary buildings for Moray outdoor nursery, Buckie Harbour major windfarm project and improvements to…
4 March 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Highland League Cup Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Banks O' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Andrew Shearer, Banks o Dee GK saves a Penalty.
Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton delighted to reach Highland League Cup final after…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay to speak to SFA head of referees Crawford Allan…
Daniel Rennie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Curfew for man over role in terrifying abduction and assault
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Donna Wilson Banff exhibit Picture shows; Donna Wilson Look what the sea dragged in exhibit. Banff. Supplied by Donna Wilson Date; 03/03/2023
Look what the sea dragged in - Scots designer Donna Wilson unveils new Aberdeenshire…
Huntly's Callum Murray, right, and Turriff's Murray Cormack. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Huntly, Rothes and Clachnacuddin chalk up wins
Inverurie Locos' Sam Burnett is mobbed after scoring his side's second goal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos shock Brechin City to reach Highland League Cup final
Inverness Athletic's two-goal star Ryan MacLeod holds off Thurso defence as he looks to pass to Sam Irving out wide in his team's 2-1 weekend win. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC
Liam Taylor scores six as North Caledonian League leaders cruise to 12-1 rout at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented