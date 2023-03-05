Brennan Johnson’s brace earns Nottingham Forest a point against Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brennan Johnson’s brace earns Nottingham Forest a point against Everton

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 4:07 pm Updated: March 5, 2023, 4:11 pm
Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring Forest’s second equaliser (Tim Goode/PA)
Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring Forest’s second equaliser (Tim Goode/PA)

Brennan Johnson’s double helped Nottingham Forest twice come from behind to earn a vital point in a 2-2 draw against Everton in a crunch clash at the bottom of the Premier League.

First-half goals from Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure had put the Toffees on course for a third win in six games under Sean Dyche at the City Ground.

But Johnson, who cancelled out Gray’s early penalty, ensured his side earned a share of the spoils with his second 13 minutes from time and kept Everton, and the other sides below them in the relegation battle, at arm’s length.

The Wales international is enjoying a hot streak as he took his tally to five goals in his last seven Premier League games, with an assist also thrown in.

The draw also ensured Forest’s unbeaten run at home extends to nine matches, and the City Ground will be where Forest’s fate is decided this season.

Everton, who had beaten Arsenal and Leeds at Goodison Park under Dyche, were eyeing a first away win in the league since October but had to settle for a point which keeps them in the bottom three, behind Leeds on goal difference.

Things had started promisingly for the Toffees.

Dyche, who still lives in Nottingham, has spent plenty of time at the City Ground this season having watched several games and his side also felt at home as they started the better.

Nottingham Forest v Everton – Premier League – City Ground
Sean Dyche was a firm favourite at Nottingham Forest and still lives in the city (Nick Potts/PA)

Their strong start was rewarded with a 10th-minute lead as Gray, handed his first start under the new boss, made an instant impact as he scored from the spot.

Dwight McNeil had been tripped by Jonjo Shelvey and Gray sent goalkeeper Keylor Navas the wrong way with his penalty.

Forest’s response was a good one and they only needed nine minutes to get back level.

A nice move saw Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood combine, with the former seeing his shot from the edge of the area palmed away by Jordan Pickford, with Johnson on hand to fire home the rebound.

That gave Forest impetus and they were pushing for a second, with Wood seeing a header deflected over, but Everton regained their lead against the run of play just before the half-hour.

A contested free-kick, which Forest felt should have gone their way, was played into the box and Doucoure ghosted in onto Michael Keane’s knock down to head home from close range.

That changed the outlook of the game and Everton could have added to their lead before the break.

First McNeil saw a curling effort from distance tipped over by Navas and then Gray spurned a fine opening on the stroke of half-time as Doucoure teed him up perfectly at the far post but Gibbs-White put in an important block.

The pressure on the match could be felt by both sets of players as an ill-tempered affair unfolded, with several confrontations and rash tackles after the break.

The regular stops helped Everton no end as Forest were unable to build any momentum.

The visitors looked in control, but Forest found an equaliser out of nowhere in the 77th minute.

Substitute Ryan Yates found space down the right and he pulled it back to Johnson, who was unmarked in the area and found the top corner expertly.

He could have had a matchwinning hat-trick but drifted an effort just wide from a tight angle after Gibbs-White had burst into the box and the game ended all-square.

