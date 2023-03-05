Steve Cooper and Sean Dyche criticise John Brooks’ refereeing display after draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Steve Cooper and Sean Dyche criticise John Brooks’ refereeing display after draw

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 5:35 pm Updated: March 5, 2023, 7:49 pm
John Brooks speaks to Everton’s Demarai Gray (right) and Nottingham Forest’s Serge Aurier (Nick Potts/PA)
John Brooks speaks to Everton’s Demarai Gray (right) and Nottingham Forest’s Serge Aurier (Nick Potts/PA)

Steve Cooper and Sean Dyche both criticised referee John Brooks for his performance in the enthralling 2-2 draw between Nottingham Forest and Everton.

First-half goals from Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure had put the Toffees on course for a third win in six games under Dyche at the City Ground.

But Brennan Johnson, who cancelled out Gray’s early penalty, ensured his side earned a share of the spoils with his second 13 minutes from time and kept Everton, and the other sides below them in the relegation battle, at arm’s length.

But Forest had issue with the build-up to Doucoure’s goal as there appeared to be a foul on Morgan Gibbs-White that Brooks ignored, while Dyche was “amazed” his side did not get a second penalty after Seamus Coleman went down under a challenge from Jack Colback.

Cooper said the official had “too much impact” on the game.

“There will be a lot of talk about the referee’s performance. Both teams were going for it but the referee has had too much involvement really,” he said.

“I’m disappointed, I’m not going to say anything that is going to get me in trouble but he had too much impact on the game and there were some defining moments.

“The key one was the decision that ended up with the ball going in the box for the second goal. Yes we should do better with it but it shouldn’t have gone into our box because it should have been a foul the other way to Morgan.

“And when (James) Tarkowski gets booked on (Renan) Lodi, fine, yellow card, no problem, but he has blown up and Brennan has a one-v-one.

Nottingham Forest v Everton – Premier League – City Ground
Steve Cooper felt there was a foul in the build-up to Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goal (Tim Goode/PA)

“That cannot happen at this level. It’s not good for him either, because he is going to be gutted with that and probably will be looked at, I hope, by the people responsible.

“It’s a pity things like that are affecting games.

“They have done alright out of the referee today, Everton. And to be fair there were some small things that went our way, but the big things went for them.

“It was two teams having a go and both teams will want to win or lose the game by what we do as a team, and, unfortunately, I’m not saying it’s all down to the ref, but they are just moments that can’t happen at this level.”

Dyche said of the first-half incident involving Coleman and Colback: “Amazed we didn’t get a second penalty, but I don’t know what’s a penalty any more.

“You touch someone on the shoulder and they go down, it’s a penalty. Seamus gets there, puts his foot in front of him, he kicks his foot and it’s not a penalty. I don’t know where that lives.

Nottingham Forest v Everton – Premier League – City Ground
Seamus Coleman (centre) went down in the box under challenge from Nottingham Forest’s Jack Colback (Tim Goode/PA)

“I asked the referee and he didn’t think it was a penalty. I said ‘I don’t know what is then’. My way of looking at it is, if someone has broken in front of you, if you touch or are around them, even in my day, it is a penalty.”

The draw kept Forest four points above Everton in the relegation battle, but the Toffees appear to be on an upward trend under Dyche, having taken seven points from his six games in charge.

Dyche added: “Overall it was a very strong performance on the back of a big shift at Arsenal. I just see it as growth.

“We have to keep getting points on the board but you have to have a method to what you are doing and there are very pleasing signs to what the players are delivering and how they are taking these games on.

“We need points of course, but there has to be a plan, a method and reason of getting them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
3
CR0041271 Reporter Name - Rosemary Lowne Location - Inverurie Story: -Four page drinks feature on Cocoworks, a pretty wee coffee shop at Inverurie Railway Station. Landscape and portrait photos please of; *Owner Jenny Lawson (holding a pot of tea or something :)) *As many individual drinks photos as possible ie hot chocolate, coffee, tea pot, smoothies etc *Photos of some of her delicious cakes as well would be fab Picture Shows - Owner Jenny Lawson Friday24th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; One of the dogs neglected by John and Victoria Symon.. Aberdeen. Supplied by SSPCA/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Animal inspector who saved 76 pets from filthy flat hails couple’s lifetime animal ban
5
Police cars and the fire service were at the scene of the incident. Image: Cameron Roy.
Inverurie garden shed explodes with debris landing in play park while children played close…
6
Daniel Rennie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Curfew for man over role in terrifying abduction and assault
7
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
8
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
9
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
10
Snowy road and house in Braemar
Police call for motorists to be prepared due to Scandi chill set to hit…

More from Press and Journal

Chris Wilder whilst manager of Sheffield United. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen ‘hold talks’ with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Networking entrepreneur Andrew Smith launches new book Picture shows; Andrew Smith with his new book. don't know. Supplied by Andrew Smith Date; Unknown
Aberdeen networking entrepreneur launches new book
It costs £450,000 a year to run Bethesda Hospice
Distilleries combine to provide cash boost for Hebrides hospice
Jay Henderson guides the ball past Ayr goalkeeper Charlie Albinson for the winning goal. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Kilmarnock-born Jay Henderson sets sights on Caley Thistle Scottish Cup shock after sinking Ayr…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. David Williamson threw a dumbell through a window Picture shows; Miller Street Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man threw dumbbell through flat window during disturbance
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Sean Condon, the owner of Inverness fishmonger Scottish Premium Seafood. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/03/2023
It's all about the freshest taste of the sea for Inverness business owner Sean…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. CS Group new jobs and business growth Picture shows; CS Group managing director Andy Imrie. don't know. Supplied by Bold St Media Date; Unknown
Fast-growing north-east firm CS Group plans to add 50 more jobs
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland head coach Davie Carson proud of his players after Melrose thriller
Jack Craig celebrates for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes inflict 2-0 defeat on Premier League leaders Culter

Editor's Picks

Most Commented