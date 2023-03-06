Joe Biden calls for voting protections as he visits civil rights march site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Biden calls for voting protections as he visits civil rights march site

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 4:11 am
President Joe Biden speaks near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma (Julie Bennett/PA)
President Joe Biden speaks near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma (Julie Bennett/PA)

President Joe Biden used the searing memories of Selma’s Bloody Sunday to recommit to a cornerstone of democracy, lionising a seminal moment from the civil rights movement at a time when he has been unable to push enhanced voting protections through Congress and a conservative Supreme Court has undermined a landmark voting law.

“Selma is a reckoning.

“The right to vote … to have your vote counted is the threshold of democracy and liberty. With it anything’s possible,” Mr Biden told a crowd of several thousand people seated on one side of the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge, named after a reputed Ku Klux Klan leader.

“This fundamental right remains under assault.

“The conservative Supreme Court has gutted the Voting Rights Act over the years.

“Since the 2020 election, a wave of states and dozens and dozens of anti-voting laws fuelled by the Big Lie and the election deniers now elected to office,” he said.

Biden Selma
Martin Luther King, Jr and civil rights marchers cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama in 1965 (Anonymous/AP)

As a candidate in 2020, Mr Biden promised to pursue sweeping legislation to bolster protection of voting rights.

Two years ago, his 2021 legislation, named after civil right leader John Lewis, the late Georgia congressman, included provisions to restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to bankroll political causes anonymously.

It passed the then-Democratic-controlled House, but it failed to draw the 60 votes needed to advance in a Senate under control by Mr Biden’s party.

With Republicans now running of the House, passage of such legislation is highly unlikely.

“We know we must get the votes in Congress,” Mr Biden said, but there seems no viable path right now.

The visit to Selma was a chance for Mr Biden to speak directly to the current generation of civil rights activists.

Many feel let down because of the lack of progress on voting rights and they are eager to see his administration keep the issue in the spotlight.

Few moments have had as lasting importance to the civil rights movement as what happened on March 7 1965, in Selma and in the weeks that followed.

Biden Selma
President Joe Biden waves as his motorcade arrives in Selma, Alabama (Julie Bennett/AP)

Some 600 peaceful demonstrators led by Mr Lewis and fellow activist Hosea Williams had gathered that day, just weeks after the fatal shooting of a young Black man, Jimmie Lee Jackson, by an Alabama trooper.

Mr Lewis and the others were brutally beaten by Alabama troopers and sheriff’s deputies as they tried to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge at the start of what was supposed to be a 54-mile walk to the state Capitol in Montgomery as part of a larger effort to register Black voters in the South.

“On this bridge, blood was given to help redeem the soul of America,” Mr Biden said.

The images of the police violence sparked outrage across the country.

Days later, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr led what became known as the Turnaround Tuesday march, in which marchers approached a wall of police at the bridge and prayed before turning back.

President Lyndon B Johnson introduced the Voting Rights Act of 1965 eight days after Bloody Sunday, calling Selma one those rare moments in US history where “history and fate meet at a single time”.

On March 21, Dr King began a third march, under federal protection, that grew by thousands by the time they arrived at the state Capitol. Five months later, Mr Johnson signed the bill into law.

