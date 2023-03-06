Lebanon puts its faith in the dollar amid economic meltdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Lebanon puts its faith in the dollar amid economic meltdown

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 6:39 am
Store displays advertising in Arabic that reads “Italian clothes and shoes for 9.99 $” in Beirut, Lebanon (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Store displays advertising in Arabic that reads “Italian clothes and shoes for 9.99 $” in Beirut, Lebanon (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Businesses in Lebanon are increasingly leaning on one of the world’s most reliable assets, the US dollar, as a way to cope with the worst financial crisis in its modern history.

When Moheidein Bazazo opened his Beirut mini-market in 1986, during some of the fiercest fighting in Lebanon’s civil war, he did not expect it to thrive.

But several years later, he had shelves full of food and needed 12 employees to help him manage a bustling business.

Those days are over.

Mr Bazazo now mostly works alone, often in the dark to reduce his electric bill.

Regular customers are struggling to make ends meet, and as they buy less so does he, leaving some shelves and refrigerators bare.

With the Lebanese economy in shambles and its currency in free fall, Mr Bazazo spends much of his time trying to keep up with a fluctuating exchange rate.

“I once lived a comfortable life, and now I’m left with just about 100 US dollars after covering the shop’s expenses” at the end of the month, Mr Bazazo said, crunching numbers into a calculator.

“Sometimes it feels like you’re working for free.”

The Lebanese pound has lost 95% in value since late 2019, and now most restaurants and many stores are demanding to be paid in dollars.

The government recently began allowing grocery stores like Mr Bazazo’s to start doing the same.

Lebanon
Moheidein Bazazo changes price tags from the Lebanese pound to the US dollar (Hassan Ammar/AP)

While this “dollarisation” aims to ease inflation and stabilise the economy, it also threatens to push more people into poverty and deepen the crisis.

That is because few in Lebanon have access to dollars to pay for food and other essentials priced that way.

But endemic corruption means political and financial leaders are resisting the alternative to dollarisation: long-term reforms to banks and government agencies that would end wasteful spending and jump-start the economy.

Other countries like Zimbabwe and Ecuador have turned to the dollar to beat back hyperinflation and other economic woes, with mixed success.

Pakistan and Egypt also are struggling with crashing currencies but their economic crises are largely tied to an outside event, Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has caused food and energy prices to soar.

Lebanon’s woes are much of its own making.

As the country felt the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, a deadly Beirut port explosion in 2020 and Russia’s invasion Ukraine, its central bank simply printed more currency, eroding its value and causing inflation to soar.

Three-quarters of Lebanon’s six million people have fallen into poverty since the 2019 crisis began.

Crippling power cuts and medicine shortages have paralyzed much of public life.

Currency shortages prompted banks to limit withdrawals, trapping millions of people’s savings.

Lebanon
Customers walk past a screen showing the daily US dollar rate at a supermarket in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

It has led some in desperation to hold up banks to forcibly take back their money.

The damage of the last few years was magnified by decades of economic mismanagement that allowed the government to spend well beyond its means.

The head of the country’s Central Bank was recently charged with embezzling public funds and other crimes.

Lebanon is nowhere near implementing the kinds of reforms needed for an International Monetary Fund bailout, such as restructuring banks and inefficient government agencies, reducing corruption, and establishing a credible and transparent exchange-rate system.

Mr Bazazo acknowledges that pricing in dollars will help him manage his finances and cut a small portion of his losses but worries it will drive away some customers.

“Let’s see what happens,” Mr Bazazo said, sighing.

“They’re already complaining.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
3
CR0041271 Reporter Name - Rosemary Lowne Location - Inverurie Story: -Four page drinks feature on Cocoworks, a pretty wee coffee shop at Inverurie Railway Station. Landscape and portrait photos please of; *Owner Jenny Lawson (holding a pot of tea or something :)) *As many individual drinks photos as possible ie hot chocolate, coffee, tea pot, smoothies etc *Photos of some of her delicious cakes as well would be fab Picture Shows - Owner Jenny Lawson Friday24th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; One of the dogs neglected by John and Victoria Symon.. Aberdeen. Supplied by SSPCA/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Animal inspector who saved 76 pets from filthy flat hails couple’s lifetime animal ban
5
Police cars and the fire service were at the scene of the incident. Image: Cameron Roy.
Inverurie garden shed explodes with debris landing in park where children played
6
Daniel Rennie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Curfew for man over role in terrifying abduction and assault
7
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
8
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
9
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
10
Snowy road and house in Braemar
Police call for motorists to be prepared due to Scandi chill set to hit…

More from Press and Journal

Heavy snow showers are forecast across the north and north-east today and tomorrow. Pictured is a snowy day on the A95 near Dulnain Bridge earlier this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Snow hits Shetland overnight with further wintry showers forecast across country today
Flights to and from Inverness to other Hial airports will be suspended from March 17. Image: Hial.
Loganair defends decision to axe flights to and from Inverness for six weeks
To go with story by Keith Findlay. new chairman for H2 Green Picture shows; H2 Green chairman Graham Cooley. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
H2 Green appointment key for hydrogen projects in Inverness and beyond
Chris Wilder whilst manager of Sheffield United. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen ‘hold talks’ with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Networking entrepreneur Andrew Smith launches new book Picture shows; Andrew Smith with his new book. don't know. Supplied by Andrew Smith Date; Unknown
Aberdeen networking entrepreneur launches new book
It costs £450,000 a year to run Bethesda Hospice
Distilleries combine to provide cash boost for Hebrides hospice
Jay Henderson guides the ball past Ayr goalkeeper Charlie Albinson for the winning goal. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Kilmarnock-born Jay Henderson sets sights on Caley Thistle Scottish Cup shock after sinking Ayr…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. David Williamson threw a dumbell through a window Picture shows; Miller Street Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man threw dumbbell through flat window during disturbance
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Sean Condon, the owner of Inverness fishmonger Scottish Premium Seafood. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/03/2023
It's all about the freshest taste of the sea for Inverness business owner Sean…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented