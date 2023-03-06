Trailblazing transgender politician Georgina Beyer dies aged 65

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Trailblazing transgender politician Georgina Beyer dies aged 65

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 7:46 am
New Zealand politician Georgina Beyer (Herald on Sunday via AP)
New Zealand politician Georgina Beyer (Herald on Sunday via AP)

Georgina Beyer, a trailblazing New Zealand politician who in 1999 became the world’s first openly transgender member of parliament, has died at the age of 65.

Friends of Ms Beyer said she died peacefully in hospice care.

They did not immediately give a cause of death, although Ms Beyer had previously suffered from kidney failure and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he did not know Ms Beyer well personally, but knew she had a large following within New Zealand and had made a lasting impression on the nation’s parliament.

“I certainly think that Georgina has blazed a trail that has made it much easier for others to follow,” Mr Hipkins said.

Friend Malcolm Vaughan and his husband Scott Kennedy said: “Georgie was surrounded by her nearest and dearest 24/7 over the past week, she accepted what was happening, was cracking jokes and had a twinkle in her eye, right until the final moment.”

Georgina Beyer
Georgina Beyer in 2014 (New Zealand Herald via AP)

They said she was a national treasure, or “taonga” in Indigenous Maori.

“Farewell Georgie, your love, compassion and all that you have done for the rainbow and many other communities will live on for ever,” they wrote.

Ms Beyer, who was Maori, worked as a sex worker and nightclub performer before turning to politics. In 1995 she was elected mayor of the small North Island town of Carterton.

Four years later, she won national office for the liberal Labour Party and remained a legislator until 2007.

She helped pass the landmark 2003 Prostitution Reform Act, which decriminalised sex work.

In a speech to legislators at the time, she said the protections the new law offered might have spared her being dragged into the sex industry at the age of 16, and from sex workers being threatened and raped without being able to seek help from police.

She said at the time: “I think of all the people I have known in that area who have suffered because of the hypocrisy of our society, which, on the one hand, can accept prostitution, while, on the other hand, wants to push it under the carpet and keep it in the twilight world that it exists in.”

In 2004, she helped pass a law allowing same-sex civil unions. Nine years later, New Zealand passed a law allowing same-sex marriage.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle mourned her death on Monday. Nicola Willis, the deputy leader of the conservative National Party, recalled Ms Beyer as brave and gracious.

“We came from different political sides but she had the power to breach the divide,” Ms Willis wrote on Twitter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
3
CR0041271 Reporter Name - Rosemary Lowne Location - Inverurie Story: -Four page drinks feature on Cocoworks, a pretty wee coffee shop at Inverurie Railway Station. Landscape and portrait photos please of; *Owner Jenny Lawson (holding a pot of tea or something :)) *As many individual drinks photos as possible ie hot chocolate, coffee, tea pot, smoothies etc *Photos of some of her delicious cakes as well would be fab Picture Shows - Owner Jenny Lawson Friday24th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; One of the dogs neglected by John and Victoria Symon.. Aberdeen. Supplied by SSPCA/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Animal inspector who saved 76 pets from filthy flat hails couple’s lifetime animal ban
5
Police cars and the fire service were at the scene of the incident. Image: Cameron Roy.
Inverurie garden shed explodes with debris landing in park where children played
6
Daniel Rennie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Curfew for man over role in terrifying abduction and assault
7
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
8
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
9
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
10
Snowy road and house in Braemar
Police call for motorists to be prepared due to Scandi chill set to hit…

More from Press and Journal

Heavy snow showers are forecast across the north and north-east today and tomorrow. Pictured is a snowy day on the A95 near Dulnain Bridge earlier this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Snow hits Shetland overnight with further wintry showers forecast across country today
Flights to and from Inverness to other Hial airports will be suspended from March 17. Image: Hial.
Loganair defends decision to axe flights to and from Inverness for six weeks
To go with story by Keith Findlay. new chairman for H2 Green Picture shows; H2 Green chairman Graham Cooley. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
H2 Green appointment key for hydrogen projects in Inverness and beyond
Chris Wilder whilst manager of Sheffield United. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen ‘hold talks’ with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Networking entrepreneur Andrew Smith launches new book Picture shows; Andrew Smith with his new book. don't know. Supplied by Andrew Smith Date; Unknown
Aberdeen networking entrepreneur launches new book
It costs £450,000 a year to run Bethesda Hospice
Distilleries combine to provide cash boost for Hebrides hospice
Jay Henderson guides the ball past Ayr goalkeeper Charlie Albinson for the winning goal. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Kilmarnock-born Jay Henderson sets sights on Caley Thistle Scottish Cup shock after sinking Ayr…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. David Williamson threw a dumbell through a window Picture shows; Miller Street Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man threw dumbbell through flat window during disturbance
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Sean Condon, the owner of Inverness fishmonger Scottish Premium Seafood. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/03/2023
It's all about the freshest taste of the sea for Inverness business owner Sean…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented