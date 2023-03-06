Drivers strike over plan to remove jeepneys from roads in Philippines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drivers strike over plan to remove jeepneys from roads in Philippines

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 11:03 am
An activist holds a sign on top of a passenger jeepney (AP)
An activist holds a sign on top of a passenger jeepney (AP)

Philippine transport groups have launched a nationwide strike to protest against a government programme drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon.

Officials have deployed government vehicles to take stranded passengers in some areas.

Other groups refused to join the week-long strike that could keep more than 40,000 passenger jeepneys, vans and other ageing vehicles off the streets in the Manila metropolis alone.

Protesting drivers and supporters held a noisy rally in suburban Quezon city in the capital region, then proceeded in a convoy to a government transport regulatory office to press their protest.

Philippines Transport Strike
An activist holds a slogan as they join a rally during a transport strike in Quezon city (AP)

Renato Reyes of the left-wing political alliance Bayan, which was backing the strike, said: “We’re calling on the public to support the transport strike in any way possible.

“The inconvenience of the transport stoppage is temporary, but the loss of livelihood of drivers and operators would be long-term.”

Transport secretary Jaime Bautista said no major transport disruption had been monitored. Other officials said government vehicles were deployed to carry commuters in some areas.

Morning rush-hour traffic was heavy as usual in major roads in Manila and nearby cities.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s office said by noon, “there is no disruption except in a handful of routes in the national capital region”.

Mr Bautista warned that protesting drivers who would resort to violence and coercion to stop passenger vehicles not joining the strike would face criminal charges.

A jeepney
A vintage passenger jeepney passes by a road just outside what used to be America’s largest overseas naval base at Olongapo city (AP)

Vice President Sara Duterte, who also serves as education secretary, drew criticisms after saying the strike is a communist rebel-inspired action that may inconvenience students.

The government transport modernisation programme, first launched in 2017, aims to replace dangerously dilapidated and old passenger jeepneys and vans with modern vehicles, which have safety features and conform with carbon emissions standards.

Vehicle owners have to join transport cooperatives and corporations by year’s end for better transport management.

Opponents say most poor drivers could not afford to purchase new passenger jeepneys even with promised government financial aid.

Philippines Transport Strike
Rush hour traffic during a transport strike in Quezon city, Philippines (AP)

“It’s OK to have modernization for those who have money,” jeepney driver Benito Garcia told The Associated Press. “But for us jeepney drivers and operators, we cannot afford.”

Others said the program would mean the demise of the gaudily decorated and brightly coloured jeepneys, which have been regarded as Manila’s “King of the Road” and a showcase of Philippine culture on wheels.

The diesel-powered jeepneys evolved from US military jeeps that American forces left behind after the Second World War.

The vehicles were modified and then reproduced, many with second-hand truck chassis, and for decades were the most popular form of land transport among the working class, even though they cough out dark fumes that have been blamed for Manila’s notoriously polluted air.

