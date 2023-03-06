Virgil van Dijk excited by Liverpool’s attacking options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Virgil van Dijk excited by Liverpool’s attacking options

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 12:01 pm
Liverpool hammered Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool hammered Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

Defender Virgil van Dijk is excited by how Liverpool’s new-look forward line has already provided a glimpse of the future.

Cody Gakpo, the club’s £37million January signing, and Darwin Nunez, who arrived in the summer, both scored twice in the 7-0 trouncing of Manchester United before Mohamed Salah could complete his record-breaking double.

It may only be one game but three Liverpool players scoring at least two apiece against United for the first time since 1908 was not the most significant feature of a remarkable evening at Anfield.

With Roberto Firmino, the other goalscorer, announcing his decision to leave in the summer when his contract ends, only Salah remains from the famed frontline which terrorised defences across Europe for several seasons.

However, the rebuild is already well under way with Nunez, who could become a club record £85m signing if all his add-ons are paid to Benfica, starting to make the left-sided role previously owned by the now-departed Sadio Mane his own with 14 goals this term.

Gakpo, who had been a United target only for Liverpool to swoop in, has had less time to adapt but has now scored in three of his last four starts and looks set to assume Firmino’s central position.

“Very clinical. I think a lot of those goals were world class in my opinion,” Van Dijk said.

“The first one, I think the whole build-up towards it was outstanding. Obviously (Gakpo) cutting in to his right foot, a quality finish.

“Obviously it’s been a difficult time to come in any club, I think, in the winter for any player but he’s settling in very well. It’s a very difficult position to play.

Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo scored twice on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Obviously he learns from one of the best, I think, each and every day with Bobby Firmino. He has to keep going, keep the confidence, keep the belief and stick together.

“I think he will be fine for this club and I mentioned it already before but he’s a fantastic player. Darwin is causing chaos all the time with his speed, his passion and also with the quality.”

The pair almost, but not quite, stole Salah’s moment in the spotlight as the Egypt international scored his 128th and 129th Premier League goals to go past Robbie Fowler to become the club’s record scorer in the competition.

“Mo showed why he is so important for this football club definitely,” said Van Dijk.

“(He has been) very influential with everything that’s been going on in a positive way over the last couple of years and hopefully he can keep that going.

“For him to be the all-time Premier League top scorer for Liverpool is something no one should take for granted.

“He definitely shouldn’t and I won’t. He should also not just brush it off because it’s something special.”

Liverpool are building momentum at a pivotal time in the season with fellow contenders for fourth place Tottenham, the current occupants, and Newcastle suffering inconsistent results in recent weeks.

By contrast Jurgen Klopp’s side have won four and drawn one of the last five and by the time Spurs kick off at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Liverpool could already be above them if they beat struggling Bournemouth in the lunchtime kick-off.

Liverpool score
Manchester United were hammered at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Confidence is the highest it has been all season with their two wins in March as many as they have managed in any single month this campaign.

But Van Dijk said while thrashing their arch rivals was enjoyable no-one would be dwelling on the result.

“We should not take these results for granted but there are many more games to play in order to get what we want: in this case that’s Champions League football and that’s what we focus on,” added the Netherlands captain.

“We shouldn’t just brush it off like it’s any other day. We won 7-0 in a difficult season that we’ve had. You should be able to stand still and enjoy that a little bit.

“But the focus will turn and it’s another week towards Bournemouth. I think our focus has always been one game at a time and that doesn’t change.”

